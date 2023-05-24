"Bro wants to achieve 10K+ FPS on Minecraft": Twitter reacts to Linus Tech Tips building $100,000 PC for Karl Jacobs

Popular tech YouTuber Linus Tech Tips recently published a video showcasing a custom-built PC worth a whopping $100,000 for famous content creator Karl Jacobs to play Minecraft on. Linus and his crew are known for their tech reviews and informative content surrounding PC building, and the extravagant computer setup has drawn quite a few comments from social media, with many pointing out how unnecessary the whole thing is.

Karl Jacobs has become a huge Minecraft streamer in recent years, drawing thousands to his Twitch channel, which currently has over 3.7 million followers. He's also fairly popular as part of MrBeast's YouTube team, making him quite an online celebrity. It seems Karl is going down the MrBeast's extravagant content path, having placed an order for a PC worth $100K to play Minecraft on.

Fans have been awestruck at the huge price tag, with many wondering how much FPS the streamer will get in the game, with one Twitter user joking about getting over 10,000 due to the uber-expensive parts.

"Bro wants to be the first guy to achieve 10k+ FPS on Minecraft..."

Abdullah @kpx_abdullah @LinusTech @FlexiSpot Bro wants to be the first guy to achieve 10k+ FPS on Minecraft... @LinusTech @FlexiSpot Bro wants to be the first guy to achieve 10k+ FPS on Minecraft...

Linus Tech Tips' $100,000 computer for Karl Jacobs to play Minecraft is technically only about $5,000 worth of PC parts

Viewers of Linus Tech Tips will know that the YouTuber himself is a staunch advocate of build-your-own-computers due to how cost-effective they can be. And the 100K computer made by the group certainly speaks otherwise, but it clearly is a one-time exception. Nonetheless, others in the tech space have taken the opportunity to amply troll the build.

While it is clearly a gimmick build, envisioning a single PC worth so much is no mean task, and as it turns out, the actual computer parts, ie, the CPU, GPU, motherboard, and all that, took only a small fraction of the price. At the beginning of the video, Linus Tech Tips clearly announced that despite getting all of the best top-of-the-line products to use in the system, it took a mere $5,000 to buy all the core components for Karl Jacobs's Minecraft PC. The YouTuber noted:

"We just picked the fastest gaming stuff that exists. A Core i9- 13900KS, RTX 4090, 64 Gigs of DDR5 memory, and a premium Z790 motherboard from EVGA. All of which came to $5,000."

Timestamp 2:03

That is a mere five percent of the set budget. For those wondering how Linus Tech Tips met the absurd $100,000 target, they painstakingly built a custom-built glass desk to house the whole PC. The act of building an aluminum casing etched with the initials of Karl Jacobs' YouTube channel to hold the whole computer was where most of the money went.

The whole point of the supremely expensive PC is obviously to get people talking, as Minecraft, even the RTX version, does not require that much horsepower behind the cabinet to run at a high framerate. And the bit has obviously worked quite well, with the video on Linus Tech Tips's channel crossing 1.5 million views within a day of being uploaded. Karl Jacobs is yet to comment and is expected to show off the computer in the coming days.

Poll : 0 votes