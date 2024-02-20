"Bro is Willy Wonka": Fans laud MrBeast for getting Walmart store to restock Feastables bars to meet demand

YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" took it upon himself to ensure fans were able to purchase his Feastables bars after many found the signature chocolate out of stock at big stores like Walmart. Jimmy talked about the hard work that went into making sure the stores were adequately putting his product on the shelves.

Many also commended him for his first-hand effort to ensure his followers could get their hands on the much sought-after candy. One user, @imsethdrums, compared the creator to Willy Wonka:

"You’re the man" - Fans commend MrBeast for restocking Feastable bars at Walmart stores

Jimmy took to X to reply to a user who had expressed his inability to obtain the Feastable bars at three different Walmart locations and stated that he was doing everything to ensure that it was available. After this initial post on February 19, he made another the next day, following up on his claim and showcasing the steps he took to restock the shelves across various stores.

The YouTuber shared how he spent a whopping fifteen hours after the initial X post visiting various Walmart and Target outlets to help restock the bars. He further stated how stores were not able to keep up with the demands, and hence, his bars seemed unavailable.

Fans appreciated MrBeast's efforts to make the product more accessible and "digging" to improve sales:

"You’re the man. Same at my triangle area walmarts. Went night of launch"

Many netizens also commended the bar itself, talking about the various flavors available and sharing their first-hand experiences:

MrBeast is one of the biggest content creators on the internet, with his channel having amassed over 240 million subscribers. He was also congratulated by Serena William's husband, Alexis Ohanian, after the YouTuber appeared on the TIME100 Leadership series, which is an extension of the TIME 100 series showcasing conversations with inspirational figures striving to improve the world.