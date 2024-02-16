“Not bad, MrBeast, not bad..” - Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian congratulates the YouTuber for being featured on TIME100 Leadership series

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently congratulated MrBeast for featuring in Time Magazine's TIME100 Leadership Series.

MrBeast is the online alias of the American YouTuber James Donaldson, who is the most subscribed individual and the second highest subscribed channel on YouTube with nearly 240 million subscribers.

His videos are known for their extravagant settings where the competitors are given complicated tasks which if accomplished, results in the winners receiving hefty sums. Aside from being a YouTuber, Donaldson is also an entrepreneur, a social media personality, and a philanthropist.

The American Youtuber recently featured on the TIME100 Leadership Series (launched in 2022), an extension of the TIME 100 series featuring conversations with people shaping the world for the better and inspiring others while at it. Iga Swiatek had also been featured in it in April 2023.

In this conversation, Donaldson spoke about how he runs his YouTube channel and how he also manages his other ventures. He also spoke about how he goes through the process of creating a video, what he looks for, how much he earns, and how much he re-invests, among many other things.

Serena Williams' husband and the co-founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian, who is a big admirer of MrBeast took to X (Formerly Twitter) to congratulate MrBeast on this achievement.

"Not bad, @Mrbeast, not bad..."

Serena Williams and Venus Williams' impressive 14-0 record at Grand Slam Doubles

Venus and Serena Willaims at the 2018 French Open

Serena Williams and Venus Williams are widely regarded as two of the greatest players of all time. The duo has a combined total of 30 singles Grand Slams. They have also completed the Career Golden Slam in doubles while being paired together to win all 4 Majors and Olympic Gold.

The Williams sisters boast an impressive 14-0 record in women's doubles finals in the Majors winning each Grand Slam at least twice. Their first final came at the 1999 French Open against the team of Martina Hingis and Anna Kournikova. The sisters came through after a hard-fought three-setter to clinch their first of many titles. This was followed by a triumph at the US Open the very same year.

Serena and Venus Williams then went on to win the 2000 Wimbledon title and then followed by winning the 2001 Australian Open to win all the Majors in doubles. Their most recent major came at 2016 Wimbledon.

The sisters last competed together at the 2022 US Open during Serena Williams' farewell tour but were defeated in the first round.

