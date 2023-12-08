Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake announced at The Games Awards 2023: Release date, new gameplay elements, and more

The Game Awards 2023 brought with it a ton of surprises, including the announcement of the Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake. Dropping in stealthily during the first few minutes of the show, the trailer was a treat to watch. It showcased upgraded, modern visuals and new snippets of enhanced gameplay while keeping the same charm of the original 2013 title.

Read on to learn more about the game's release date and more.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake launches in February 2024

The remake will be released on February 28, 2024 (Image via Avantgarden)

As showcased in the minute-long trailer at The Game Awards 2023, the Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake is set to launch worldwide on February 28, 2024.

The remake features stunning visuals (Image via Avantgarden)

Much like the original 2013 title, the remake follows two brothers as they search for a cure for their father’s mysterious disease.

The Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons world is set in a gorgeous fantasy world and is considered by many to be one of the best examples of video games as an art form. The surprise announcement of the remake is welcome, as it makes the title accessible to a newer generation of players.

Beautiful visuals blend with co-op gameplay (Image via Avantgarden)

Despite being largely similar to the original, developer Avantgarden has added a local co-op multiplayer mode to the game, allowing up to two players to play together simultaneously.

Other gameplay details have not been announced, but it would be safe to assume that the core structure will remain unchanged. Additional refinements to the visuals, camera work, and controls are to be expected, and they will likely be in line with modern remakes.

The Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake will be released worldwide for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 platforms. On account of being an Unreal Engine 5 game, it is not expected to launch on last-gen consoles.