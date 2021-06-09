Buriram United announces its entry into PUBG Mobile Esports by signing veteran G9

The first half of the PUBG Mobile Esports circuit is coming to an end with the conclusion of various Regional Championships.

As the second half of the season gets underway, new organizations will be trying to make their mark on the scene.

In a recent development, Buriram United Esports (BUTD) has announced a PUBG Mobile roster. The roster includes one of the world's most sought stars, G9, aka Pachachai Han.

The roster announcement came to light through Buriram United Esports Facebook page, where they wrote:

It's time to float your neck! Waiting after releasing the opening clip for fans to watch Let's shoot for a long time with the new drivers of Buriram United Esports who will fill the brutal line-up! Buriram closes the deal, grabs VELMOTH and ONLINE24, prepares for the battlefield PUBG Mobile

Buriram United Esports PUBG Mobile Roster

1. BRUTD G9 - Pachachai Han- In-Game Leader

2. BRUTD Kengzo - Nathakit Khongsranoi - Filter and Assaulter

3. BRUTD Online24 - Aphicha Sonsakun - Supporter

4. BRUTD Velmoth - Supakorn Ektechawut - Assaulter

G9 is one of the veteran PUBG Mobile Esports players who started his journey in 2018 with RRQ Athena. He successfully led RRQ Athena for around 2.5 years, winning more than three major tournaments. However, after a series of ordinary performances in 2020, RRQ Athena released their 4-man roster.

Even though G9 was initially planning to retire, RRQ retained him and signed a multi-year contract with him.

Kengzo previously represented popular Esports organization Team Secret Thailand/ Secret Jin. He led the team to victory in the PUBG Mobile Pro League Thailand 2020 Fall split. Team Secret released Kengzo on February 20th 2021.

Online24 last played on Mega Conquerer and popular Thai Non-profit Esports organization Made-in-Thailand (MiTH).

The three will be joined by another veteran player, i.e Velmoth, who previously played from Illuminate the Murder, Valdus Esports, and Team Flash.

About Buriram United:

BUTD is a popular football club based out of Buriram, Thailand. The club was founded in 1970 and was originally called PEA FC (Provincial Electricity Authority Football Club) before being reformed into Buriram PEA in 2010 and finally Buriram United in 2012.

BUTD has active rosters for titles like Arena of Valor, PUBG PC, etc.

