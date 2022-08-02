"Burn your passion on the battlefield!" Warpath's Scarlett Sun on the Brothers Unite Community Tournament

Warpath, the real-time strategy war simulation title by Lilith Games, recently revealed a huge community tournament: Brothers Unite. Warpath’s Project manager, Scarlett Sun, recently spoke to Sportskeeda’s Jason Parker to discuss the upcoming tournament.

Scarlett Sun spoke to Sportskeeda about the inspiration behind the event, advice on how to approach the tournament, and what the developers have in store for their fans. Brothers Unite will begin on August 5, 2022, as part of a trio of events. Each one has its own prizes, from cash to limited-edition Tamiya physical models and even a PlayStation 5.

There are several ways to compete, and fans won’t have to wait long to get started. Two of the tournament modes are based on the player’s in-game power level growth, and the final tournament is built around completing objectives and earning medals. This enters them into a raffle for prizes.

Warpath @play_warpath TWITTER GIVEAWAY

We're having another Twitter Giveaway!



WIN 800 Gold, 3 Universal Coupon, 2 Entry Permit.



All you have to do is:

- Follow us on Twitter:

- Reply to this Tweet with your in-game UID.

30 Winners will be announced on Aug 8.



Good luck! TWITTER GIVEAWAYWe're having another Twitter Giveaway!WIN 800 Gold, 3 Universal Coupon, 2 Entry Permit.All you have to do is:- Follow us on Twitter: @play_warpath - Reply to this Tweet with your in-game UID.30 Winners will be announced on Aug 8.Good luck! 🎉 TWITTER GIVEAWAY 🎉We're having another Twitter Giveaway!WIN 800 Gold, 3 Universal Coupon, 2 Entry Permit.All you have to do is:- Follow us on Twitter: @play_warpath- Reply to this Tweet with your in-game UID. 👇🏆30 Winners will be announced on Aug 8.Good luck! 💪 https://t.co/zyVpIOwnZO

Scarlett Sun of Warpath talks about the inspiration for their tournament

Q. Hello, thank you for taking the time to chat with us! Lilith Games has recently announced a new tournament, Brothers Unite. What was the inspiration behind this tournament style?

Scarlett: The inspiration behind this tournament originated from our upcoming live-action short film Showdown II: Centenary, which depicts brothers in the midst of war, fighting shoulder to shoulder and sharing that unique experience. This kind of brotherhood, tested by blood and fire, is the most valuable of all.

This kind of allyship is a huge theme in Warpath, and it extends into the tournament as we invite players to play alongside one another to complete challenges and celebrate success together. We also honor the players who prefer to battle solo and have included options for solo gameplay challenges.

Warpath @play_warpath

Do you like to design and create? Then Join the Warpath Poster Contest!

You can find the contest on the in-game forum, see you there! Greetings, Commanders!Do you like to design and create? Then Join the Warpath Poster Contest!You can find the contest on the in-game forum, see you there! #WarpathCentenary Greetings, Commanders!Do you like to design and create? Then Join the Warpath Poster Contest!You can find the contest on the in-game forum, see you there! #WarpathCentenary https://t.co/VgVYRS4057

Whether alone or playing with your best buddies, the Brothers Unite tournament invites you to test out strategies and fight in a realistic setting where the best strategist or team can earn some really cool prizes.

Q. The tournament itself is divided into different tiers or categories. One is solo, and the second is a team event, but why the “Luckiest Commander?” What style of player is that aimed at? Players who grind missions?

The Luckiest Commander is suitable for all Warpath players, no matter whether you’re a new or seasoned player. You can earn medals to acquire prize draws by completing daily missions, such as sharing the event page on social media, using an Arms Coupon in-game once a day, inviting a new friend, etc.

It is highly likely for players to win various fabulous prizes by randomly drawing. As for what you’ll draw, it depends on your luck.

Q. Would you say these are skill-based competitions, or does any player who plays frequently have a chance?

We don’t have any special restrictions on these competition rules. Thus, all players have a chance and are able to win in different ways. But frankly speaking, Warpath is an SLG (real-time strategy simulation) game, so we think players who possess strategic thinking skills may have a higher win rate. Plus, it requires players to actively participate for a long time, and they’ll get better at playing as a result.

Q. Some of the rewards include physical models of Tamiya’s Tank and Airplane. What can you tell us about these models?

Many Warpath fans are familiar with Tamiya models. The brand is famous in the modeling community, and the quality and attention to detail really can’t be beaten. The Tamiya models we chose for the tournament prizes closely resemble the artillery in Warpath and even the SHOWDOWN II video.

We hope that the model enthusiasts and military game fans that receive these prizes appreciate Tamiya’s careful attention to detail on the models but also have a deeper sense of connection to the game.

Q. Will these models ever be available outside of this event?

No, they’re only available as rewards in this event. Very limited edition and exclusive!

Q. Is this tournament a PvP or PvE event? Can players who choose to just focus on PvE compete?

The tournament itself is primarily PvP as players must compete with other players to win the war and beat the challenges. But in the early game, players have to grind and level up, which involves a lot of PvE gameplay during that time.

Q. Does Lilith Games have any other interesting events on the way you’d like to share?

Later this week, we’re launching a high-production value live-action promotional video as a way to give back something really cool to our Warpath players. If you liked our earlier Showdown live-action trailer, be sure to check out Showdown II: Centenary. You won’t be disappointed.

Additionally, Warpath version 5.0 will be launched in mid-August, which will introduce a lot of new content and features for players to enjoy. Don’t forget to update!

Q. Do you have any suggestions for new players trying to take part in the Brothers Unite Tournament?

That’s a fun one! My suggestion is: Burn your passion on the battlefield! Don’t give up until the last minute, and rely on your brothers and allies! For beginners or players wanting to know how to get the most out of the tournament, I suggest utilizing the Warpath community guides.

Q. Are there any units or officers that you expect to lead players to greater Victories?

Each unit and officer is useful in Warpath. It solely depends on how you develop them and match them, which creates some really fun, unique strategies and makes gameplay quite dynamic.

Q. What does the future hold for Warpath’s competitive scene? Are there plans for more tournaments like this?

We’re always exploring new ways to make Warpath a better, more diverse gaming experience for players, and the Brothers Unite tournament is just one of those strategies. We hope to hold more and even better tournaments or esports competitions in the future.

The upcoming "Brothers Unite" tournament kicks off on August 5, 2022, and features a wealth of prizes totaling $20K. Players can win cash prizes, as well as limited-edition models, modern consoles, or an iPhone 13.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far