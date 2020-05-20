Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War might be the next Call of Duty game

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Black Ops fans rejoice, as reports suggest that the next entry in the franchise will be returning to its roots of the Cold War. The first entry in the franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops was set in the heights of the Cold War in the '60s, with players taking control of CIA Operative Alex Mason who must uncover the conspiracy behind a dangerous chemical called "Nova-6".

The Next Call of Duty Adventure Might Take Us Back to the Cold War

The campaign takes place in a variety of signature Cold War locations such as Vietnam, Russia, Laos, Honk, the Arctic Circle and Siberia. Call of Duty: Black Ops' single-player campaign and the masterful online multiplayer version had signature Cold War Era weapons such as the M-16, FAL, FAMAS, ENFIELD and the fan-favourite COMMANDO.

Call of Duty Black Ops Gameplay

Call of Duty's cold war setting proved to be a massive success because players enjoyed the intricate single-player campaign as they played a clandestine CIA-Operative going behind enemy lines and dismantling the enemy's operations.

Along with Alex Mason, the cast included characters that would go on to become series icons including Frank Woods, Hudson and Bowman- all of whom, except Bowman, would return for the sequel.

Call of Duty: Black Ops also included a stellar Hollywood cast as voices for their characters with Sam Worthington (Avatar actor) playing Alex Mason, Ed Harris (The Truman Show) playing Agent Hudson and Ice Cube (famous rapper) playing Bowman and Gary Oldman (The Dark Knight) playing Viktor Reznov. This would suggest that the next entry in the franchise would also include a big star-cast.

Multiple reports suggest that the next Call Of Duty is taking us back to the 1960s for a Cold War-era adventure 🤯 https://t.co/NPtZCld5iz — GAMINGbible (@gamingbible) May 20, 2020

Call of Duty: Black Ops' Fan Favourite, Viktor Reznov voiced by Gary Oldman

Call of Duty as a franchise is known for its revolutionary multi-player gameplay and with the success of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare last year, things are looking good for Call of Duty's next foray back into the Cold War.

New reports suggest this year's Call of Duty entry will be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. https://t.co/UykUDRXvIg pic.twitter.com/y1XRnVBRSQ — PlayStation LifeStyle by Mandatory (@PSLifeStyle) May 20, 2020

