Call of Duty Warzone: Bunker locations

Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2020) was a resounding success and some would say, a return to form, in terms of single-player campaigns for Call of Duty. The single player campaign was a callback to the glorious single player campaigns of the original Modern Warfare, with Captain Price making a return to the franchise.

The expectations for the Online Multiplayer were sky-high as COD has been known to deliver a solid multiplayer experience with each release. Infinity Ward did not disappoint; the online multiplayer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is one of the best in the series and has a player base count.

But it did not stop there for Infinity Ward as they announced a free-to-play addition to the online experience: Warzone. Call of Duty: Warzone instantly became the most talked about game in the community.

With little to no promotion, Infinity Ward dropped Warzone as a free-to-play battle royale that is a fierce rival to its contemporaries. It is an addictive, engaging and blisteringly fast battle royale with unique game modes such as Plunder and the addition of the Gulag as a re-spawn mini-game.

Bunkers in Call of Duty: Warzone

Shortly after the game's release, Bunkers started to appear on the map. However, these were locked behind keypads that couldn't be interacted with and players just dismissed them as a structural design of the map's visual elements.

But now, bunkers have started to open up. To open a bunker, you must have a Red Access Keycard. This can be obtained by opening crates all over the map or killing and looting a player that already had one.

Bunkers have Yellow Bars

What is inside the Bunker?

The bunkers contain large drops of high-tier loot that is sure to give you an edge over the rest of the players on the map. But note that finding a Red Access Keycard can be extremely difficult as the map is large and the item is extremely rare.

Bunker Locations

Here is a look at the locations in Call of Duty: Warzone where you can find these Bunkers.

(picture credits: Forbes.com)

