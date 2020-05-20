Far Cry 4 for PC

PC gaming is still one of the best ways to go about playing your favourite titles, despite the recent advent of mobile gaming. PC offers more customisation with your hardware, and enthusiasts can build their own setups.

Hardware can still cost a lot, though, and gamers are looking for the best games to play with the hardware available. With the recent surge in prices of GPUs, setups can run on the higher end of your price range.

A 4GB RAM setup is a decent one, and you can still play a lot of quality PC games. Here, we take a look at the top 5 games you can play with a 4GB RAM setup.

5. Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag (2013)

This title is undoubtedly one of the best games in the Assassin's Creed series, and only concedes the first place to what is considered one of the greatest games ever- Assassin's Creed II (2009). One of the best single-players of all-time, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is a quality game to play in 2020.

It is the pirate adventure you've always wanted to have- a solid entry in the franchise with a fantastic story that takes you to the Carribean in the Golden Age of Piracy. You play as Edward Kenway, a feared up-and-coming pirate with his eyes set on being the most feared pillager of the seas.

Take a dive into the ocean for treasures, go looking for magnificent sights on the game's many islands, or dismantle the Templar order in the massive open-world. Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is definitely one of the best games on PC.

Minimum Requirements on PC:

CPU: Intel Core2Quad Q8400 @ 2.6 GHz or AMD Athlon II X4 620 @ 2.6 GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows Vista SP or Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8 (both 32/64bit versions)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia Geforce GTX 260 or AMD Radeon HD 4870 (512MB VRAM with shader Model 4.0 or higher)

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

4. Fortnite (2017)

The unquestionable king of battle royales, Fortnite has dominated the genre since its release. It has overtaken other contemporaries in the genre, and is in a dominant position as the most played and streamed game of all-time.

Fortnite is a great game to play with friends or with strangers online, and can be played on any platform. With plenty of exciting content from the developers dropping periodically, Fortnite keeps getting better as time progresses.

Because it does not require a particularly high-end PC gaming setup to run smoothly, you can pick up Fortnite for free on the Epic Games Store and start playing instantly.

Minimum Requirements on PC:

CPU: Core i3 2.4 Ghz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Intel HD 4000

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

3. Far Cry 4 (2014)

Ubisoft's Far Cry franchise is known for its vast worlds and player freedom. With Far Cry 4 in the fictional Himalayan country of Kyrat, Indian gamers can identify voice lines and dialogues in Hindi being spoken in the game, which is an added bonus.

Far Cry 4 on PC is just one of the most brilliant experiences you can have. It is a vast open world with plenty of freedom to fight in any way you see fit: full-on combat or stealth.

The game is essentially one big playground where you can do as you wish. The game has one of the best stories in the franchise, and this makes it one you shouldn't miss out on if you have a decent PC setup.

Minimum Requirements on PC:

CPU: Intel Core i5-750 @ 2.6 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 955 @ 3.2 GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8/8.1 (64bit versions only)

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD5850 (1GB VRAM)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

2. Overwatch (2015)

Overwatch is one of the biggest games in competitive gaming, and rightfully so. Blizzard's success did not stop at DoTA. Overwatch is one of the biggest games in eSports, and has continued to stay relevant through the years.

One of the best parts of Overwatch is that it does not require a crazy PC setup to run- a decent setup with 4GB RAM is enough to run this masterpiece.

The game is exciting, tactical and a whole lot of fun to play. If you still haven't had a chance to play this classic online shooter, grab a copy and start shooting.

Minimum Requirements on PC:

CPU: Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows Vista/7/ 8/10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 460, ATI Radeon HD 4850, or Intel HD Graphics 4400

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 768 MB

1. GTA 5 (2013)

Perhaps the one of the best games to have come out for PC in the last decade, GTA 5 still remains one of the biggest titles you can get your hands on.

With an incredible single-player campaign, GTA 5 is an undeniable success, but with the free Online component, GTA 5 is an undeniable must-have for any PC or console gamer.

With the Epic Games Store announcing that GTA 5 will be available for download for free, this might be the perfect time to grab a copy of GTA 5 on PC.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1, Windows Vista 64 Bit Service Pack 2*

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

SOUND CARD: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

FREE DISK SPACE: 72 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

