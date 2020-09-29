Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: Zombies mode to be revealed on Sept 30

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, from Treyarch, is one of the most anticipated games of the year and a much-awaited continuation of the Black Ops saga from the 2010 game.

The game, as the title suggests, is set during the events of the Cold War and follows the real-life pursuit of a Russian sleeper agent codenamed "Perseus." Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War will obviously feature a much more fictionalized version of events, but that is what fans of the series flock to the franchise for.

The original Call of Duty Black Ops was a major success for both Treyarch and Activision and established a whole new series independent of the Modern Warfare series from Infinity Ward.

One of the most beloved parts of Treyarch Call of Duty games is the famed Zombies mode that is ridiculously fun. It has seen plenty of evolution over the years, and its latest iteration in Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is set to be revealed on Sept 30th.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: Zombies to be revealed on Sept 30th

The Call of Duty Black Ops series has been home to the Zombie mode ever since its introduction in Call of Duty: World at Word. The game mode initially was a barebones survival game where players had to survive wave upon waves of Nazi zombies.

Later, the Zombies mode evolved to include a fully-voiced and well-written story, rich with lore and colorful characters. According to Treyarch, this will be an entirely new story in the Zombies mode and will likely introduce new characters.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War's Alpha was an extremely successful one as it became the most downloaded Alpha or Beta on the PSN in the history of Call of Duty.

Things are looking on the up and up for the franchise after fans look excited for the next campaign.