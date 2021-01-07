Call of Duty Mobile crosses $640 million in total revenue, highest player spending from the USA

Call of Duty Mobile that was launched in China on December 25th, 2020, has become an instant hit and has generated more than 14 million USD in the first week of its launch, according to Sensor Tower, a data analytics site.

The game was heavily advertised in the country as they roped in a famous singer, Jay Chou, for the promotion. The title had received a license to launch in China this August, as games have to pass strict Chinese censorship before releasing in the country.

The Tencent-Activision title debuted at No. 1 on the iOS game charts and had nearly 70 million pre-registrations before launch.

Call of Duty Mobile was the 4th top-grossing game in China during the end of December 2020

The game was the fourth top-grossing game in China between December 25th to December 31st, 2020, behind Honor of Kings and Game for Peace (PUBG Mobile China) as they generated 64 million USD and 24 million USD, respectively.

Fantasy Westward Journey from NetEase accumulated over $25 million across the App Store and Google Play Store during this period, ranking as the ninth revenue-generating mobile game worldwide.

According to Sensor Tower, the Lifetime Revenue of Call of Duty Mobile has crossed the 640 Million USD mark worldwide. The USA leads in player spending with approximately 287 million USD, followed by Japan and Germany.

The report further added that most of Call of Duty Mobile’s revenue has come from the App Store, where it sees 61 percent of all player spending. On the Google Play Store, Call of Duty Mobile has picked up 39 percent of its revenue.

The game was launched in October 2019 worldwide and has racked up 100 million downloads in its first week, with around 150 million installs in the first month.

Global lifetime downloads have exceeded 300 million, with the US once again ranking No. 1 with more than 54 million downloads, followed by Brazil at No. 2 and India at No. 3.