Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Type 25 - Phoenix Inferno to be the first Legacy blueprint

With Season 4: Veiled Uprising set to commence soon, the developers are busy presenting new promos featuring upcoming Call of Duty Mobile content. Recently, Activision revealed in its blog that the Type 25 - Phoenix Inferno will be the first-ever COD Mobile Legacy item and that fans will get to see it in Season 4: Veiled Uprising as part of a special lucky draw event. The item might cost thousands of CP (COD points) to acquire.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile



Hint: Always think 7 steps ahead Can you guess this year’s first legacy item returning to #CODMobile Season 4?Hint: Always think 7 steps ahead Can you guess this year’s first legacy item returning to #CODMobile Season 4? 👀 Hint: Always think 7 steps ahead https://t.co/qRdArbjwGl

Additionally, this title's developers have also hinted through a social media post that the exclusive upcoming blueprint might mark the introduction of the eponymous rarity of items in Call of Duty Mobile. As of this writing, only six rarities exist in the game.

Type 25 - Phoenix Inferno to be part of Call of Duty Mobile's first-ever Legacy lucky draw in Season 4: Veiled Uprising

Per Activision, Type 25 - Phoenix Inferno will be the primary reward in the title's first-ever Legacy luck draw. Although its features have not yet been revealed, players can expect this item to be similar to Legendary ones.

Some leaks have even suggested that "Legacy" is a new rarity class between Mythic and Legendary. At the same time, dataminers Leakers on Duty recently shared a gameplay video featuring the upcoming Type 25 Legacy version, revealing that it might be compatible with tracer bullet-like ammunition.

For those unaware, Phoenix Inferno is a well-known cosmetic regarded as "one of Call of Duty's greatest weapon blueprints." It was previously featured in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone as an Ultra blueprint version of the QBZ-83 (base weapon), a variant of the Type 95 from COD Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty Online.

Interestingly, this gun was also set to appear in Call of Duty: Black Ops II but was replaced by the brand-new assault rifle Type 25, which is still called Type 95 in that game's files.

When will Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 arrive?

Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 (2023) is commencing soon (Image via Activision)

COD Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising is set to start on April 27, 2023, at 12:00 am (UTC). However, a pre-season in-app update has already been rolled out, which players can download right now. However, there was no confirmation regarding the first-ever "Legacy" lucky draw's start date.

Poll : 0 votes