Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 (2023): Official trailer, Battle Pass, and release date

By Ashim
Modified Apr 21, 2023 22:40 GMT
Developers have unveiled Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 (2023) official trailer (Image via Activision)
Activision revealed official details, including a trailer, Battle Pass highlights, key features, and more about Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 (2023). The following season has been officially titled "Veiled Uprising," as revealed in one of Sportskeeda's previous stories; it will launch on April 27, 2023, at 12 am (UTC). However, players can also expect a pre-season patch update a few days prior to the Season 4 launch.

👀 Find out who is pulling the strings in Season 4: Veiled Uprising. Live on 4/26 at 5 PM PT! https://t.co/sq0DvKe8fQ

The COD Mobile Season 4 trailer, launched a few hours back, has given a peek at the upcoming operators, blueprints, and Battle Pass content. At the same time, developers have also confirmed many new details about the upcoming content in their latest blog.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising is set to launch in April's final week with a fresh Battle Pass and in-game content

New Battle Pass and in-game content (Image via Activision)
Per the new promo and dev blog, COD Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising is expected to bring in the following key rewards with a new Battle Pass:

Epic Operators

  • Dame - Toxic Claws
  • Reaper - Style Assassin
  • American Bulldog - Inner Crimson
  • Knight - Brute

New operational weapon (will be available for free at Tier 21)

OTs 9 - Submachine gun from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

New Scorestreak (will be available for free at Tier 13)

Shock Wave Class - A new Battle Royale Class

Season 4 Battle Pass:Operator Skins- Dame - Toxic Claws- Reaper - Style Assassin- American Bulldog - Inner Crimson- Knight - BruteWeapon Skins:- Man-O-War - Dial-Tone- DR-H - Harrowing Night- LAPA - Warmonger- PP19 Bizon - Gilded Dawn- Kilo 141 - Gentleman’s Calling… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/22asuxSmsp

Epic Weapons

  • Man-O-War - Dial-Tone
  • DR-H - Harrowing Night
  • LAPA - Warmonger
  • PP19 Bizon - Gilded Dawn
  • Kilo 141 - Gentleman's Calling

Tier 50 free reward

  • M13 - Betwixt

Battle Pass Vault addition - Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 (2021): New Order

BP Vault Info : S1 2021 : New Order Is coming next season#callofdutymobile #codm #codmobile https://t.co/VD4dv507gN

Epic Operators

  • Prophet - Geist
  • David Mason - Enforcer
  • Spectre - Chrome
  • FTL - Power Line

Epic Weapon Blueprints

  • HBRa3 - Capacitor
  • Locus - Carbon Cut
  • Cordite - Tech Noir
  • HG 40 Cybersick
  • FR. 556 - Rogue Agent

Battle Pass Subscription

  • Rivas - Blight
  • Peacekeeper MK2- Vengeful Urge
  • Backpack 4 - Shadowy Figure
New Secondary weapon - Sykov Pistol#callofdutymobile #codm #codmobile https://t.co/mKoKJ5F1tp

Besides the Battle Pass content, Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 is also expected to bring a brand new secondary weapon, Makarov, from Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops II. For the unversed, Makarov is the original variant of the Sykov pistol from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone.

As expected, Makarov will be a part of an upcoming Seasonal Challenge. Additionally, Activision will add another Seasonal event around the new Dauntless Perk, providing immunity to movement-reducing and burning effects of enemy attacks from Molotovs, Thermites, and Concussion Grenades.

In addition to the Makarov pistol and Legendary Weapon Blueprint, Makarov - Light's Echo will also make its way to Call of Duty Mobile alongside the much-anticipated Legendary Operator Skin, Manta Ray - Aquarian Blade.

Arsenal MP map from COD: Black Ops 4 is another expected addition in Call of Duty Mobile Season 4.

