Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 rumored to welcome Sykov pistol as a new secondary weapon

As Call of Duty Mobile's Season 3: Rush enters its final week, leaks about the upcoming Season 4 update are circulating. The most recent leaks suggest that the Sykov pistol, a popular weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, will be added to Call of Duty Mobile as a new secondary weapon. The rumors come from reputable sources like Leakers On Duty (@LeakersOnDuty on Twitter), who spotted the Sykov pistol in the Season 4 promos of Call of Duty Mobile's Chinese server.

Call of Duty Mobile leaks: Sykov pistol from COD Modern Warfare and Warzone expected to arrive in Season 4 (2023)

The Sykov pistol has been seen in multiple main series Call of Duty titles. It was initially introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops with the name Makarov PM and was also a part of the game's Nintendo DS variant and COD Black Ops II. Later, it arrived in Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) as Sykov and ultimately became a part of COD Warzone as well.

Now, if leaks are to be believed, players can expect the Sykov pistol to arrive with Akimbo Perk (dual wield) and 80 Round ammunition (80 Round Drums in COD Warzone) attachments in Call of Duty Mobile. Like similar attachments for other weapons, the Akimbo Perk will be unlockable via a challenge, while the 80 Round ammo attachment will most likely be obtainable at a certain Weapon XP level.

As of this writing, there are few leaks about the Sykov pistol's release in COD Mobile Season 4. However, players can expect it to be a part of a Seasonal Challenge as a free reward if it ever makes its way into the game. Usually, secondary weapons like sidearms, melees, and launchers are introduced in Seasonal events, while the primary functional guns arrive in the Battle Pass.

Activision is expected to launch the Season 4 trailer soon, which might confirm Sykov's official addition to COD Mobile. Additionally, if the Sykov pistol is able to make its way into the game, players can expect Activision to add its special camos and weapon blueprints too.

Poll : 0 votes