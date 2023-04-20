Call of Duty Mobile has successfully offered an astonishingly high-octane in-game action that allows players to reminisce about past COD titles from the main series. However, the immersive battlefield experience and impressive gameplay features are not the only facets COD Mobile is famous for, as players also get access to an array of Mythic, Legendary, and Epic items that cost thousands of CP (COD Points).

Activision recently reincorporated the famous Legendary Firebreak operator (Firebreak - Basilisk) and D13 Sector - Steam Shredder (also Legendary). Both were released in Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 (2021-2022) through Infernal Circle Draw.

Infernal Circle Redux: All rewards, expected costs, and more about latest Call of Duty Mobile lucky draw

Infernal Circle Redux in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 (2023) (Image via COD Mobile)

The latest iteration Infernal Circle Redux in COD Mobile Season 3 (2023), has introduced a new series of Epic rewards alongside both primary Legendary rewards, Firebreak - Basilisk and D13 Sector. Like most previous lucky draw events, Infernal Circle Redux also promises 10 rewards in 10 pulls.

Players must pay a certain amount of CP during each pull, and the cost increases for the successive turn. The items have a specific initial probability of getting drawn, which increases with each pull from the reward pool. However, the increase in costs and odds is not fixed and might vary from player to player.

Below are all of the prizes and their initial odds in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3's Infernal Circle Draw (2023):

Firebreak - Basilisk (Legendary operator) - Odds 0.08% D13- Sector - Steam Shredder (Legendary weapon blueprint) - Odds 1.25% RUS-79U - Street Legal (Epic weapon blueprint) - Odds 4.00% Baseball Bat - Lava Goddess (Epic camo) - Odds 4.67% Lava Baby spray (Legendary item) - Odds 5.50% Legendary Blade emote (Epic item) - Odds 6.50% Tank - Lava Goddess(Epic camo) - Odds 10.00% Wingsuit - Lava Goddess (Epic camo) - Odds 11.00% Cluster Grenade - Lava Goddess (Epic camo) - Odds 28.00% Birth by Fire (Legendary Calling Card) - Odds 29.00%

Legendary Firebreak - Basilisk (Image via COD Mobile)

Players can start pulling items with 10 CP for the first turn (30 COD Points on some servers). Here are the expected costs for all of the pulls in Infernal Circle Draw:

First turn - 10 CP (1 COD Point if players have a Lucky Draw Coupon) Second turn - 30 CP Third turn - 50 CP Fourth turn - 120 CP Fifth turn - 200 CP Sixth turn - 320 CP Seventh turn - 520 CP Eighth turn - 800 CP Ninth turn - 1500 CP Tenth turn - 2200 CP

In addition to the Lucky Draw Coupon, players can earn a "Lucky Gift" for a random turn, allowing players to spend significantly lower prices. However, the Lucky Gift discount only lasts for a limited time.

Customized features of Firebreak - Baslisk (Image via COD Mobile)

For the uninitiated, a Call of Duty Mobile Legendary operator like Firebreak - Basilisk comes with customized features, including Hold Watch (showcasing kill count), Skillset (special purifier for Firebreak - Basilisk), drop stance, and lootbox.

