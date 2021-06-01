Call of Duty Online to be shut down by Tencent, player base to be pushed towards COD Mobile

After six years of operations in China, Call of Duty Online will be shut down by Tencent in August this year, with the player base set to be pushed towards COD Mobile.

Announced by the CODOL team in China, the game is being shut down owing to declining revenue and player base numbers. The developers have also released a timeline for the phase-out.

COD Mobile to take Call of Duty Online's place: Tencent

Call of Duty Online was a free-to-play title that was exclusive to the Chinese market. It was released in January 2015.

The decision to shut it down is part of Activision's efforts to consolidate its player base in China and shift it to the growing COD Mobile community in Asia.

With the added player count from China, queue times in Asia will significantly go down for COD Mobile. Other benefits include increased revenue from in-game sales that will ensure the longevity of COD Mobile.

Tencent shared the following statement for COD Online fans ahead of the game's shutdown:

"Thank you fighters for your love and companionship to Call of Duty Online in the past 6 years. We are honored to be able to create and share an unforgettable gaming experience with you. Call of Duty Online will not be available in China at the end of August. Call of Duty Mobile will take its place. Sincere thanks to all the fighters of Call of Duty Online!"

The shutdown is scheduled to occur in three phases:

May 31, 2021 - Microtransactions will be closed.

June 1, 2021 - New sign-ups will be closed.

August 31, 2021 - Complete server shutdown.

Tencent have announced that bonus content awaits COD Online players who make the switch to COD Mobile. They will also host in-game events until the end of Call of Duty Online's life cycle to provide bonus content for players making the switch.

