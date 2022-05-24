Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded release time and date for all regions

To spice up the gameplay, another mid-season patch in Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone will be added by Activision. The mid-season patches are released based on the feedback from the season. These patches also bring new features for players to enjoy in the game. The upcoming update will be released in the same month, and the release date and time are not far away. Activision has announced some of the main changes coming into the season.

Warzone has been the series' entry to the battle royale genre, and since then, Vanguard has been the last premium release from the developer. The season cycle for Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone takes place simultaneously, with the same content. Season 3 kicked off Operation Monarch, which saw King Kong and Godzilla on the battlefields. As things are now getting back to normal, the most important thing for players to know is the date and time of the update's release in their respective regions.

The release of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 3 reloaded isn't very far

Activision has revealed plenty of changes and new additions that will be coming to the game in the near future. Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded kicks off on May 25 following updates in both games. It should be noted that the update on Call of Duty Vanguard will take place on May 24, as per the official patch notes. Players will have to download the updates if they want to enjoy the new content.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Season 3 Reloaded might be one of the most game changing updates in Warzone history. Season 3 Reloaded might be one of the most game changing updates in Warzone history.

The official time has been announced for the two games. The update will be released at the following times according to the timezones:

Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

9:00 AM PT

12:00 PM ET

5:00 PM UK

10:30 PM IST

1:00 AM JST (May 26)

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 3 Reloaded

10:00 AM PT

1:00 PM ET

6:00 PM UK

11:30 PM IST

2:00 AM JST (May 25)

For other regions, all a player needs to do is determine the difference between their time zone and PT (Pacific Timings).

With a bit more than 24 hours to go, players are excited for the new update. Players will be getting more new content and bug fixes for the issues in Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone. The mid-season update will bring the H4 Blixen submachine gun as far as weapons are concerned.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL NEW: Underground transit system coming to Warzone with Season 3 Reloaded NEW: Underground transit system coming to Warzone with Season 3 Reloaded https://t.co/u5QvocVqcv

Additionally, Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone players will be able to find a new underground transit system that will be coming to the games as part of the update. Vanguard is also set to get a new map called Sphere, the center of multiplayer action.

There is also another operator in the form of Kim Tae Young, who is set to be added to the game. Overall, Season 3 reloaded is all set to breathe a fresh lease of life into the game for those who weren't particularly happy with Operation Monarch.

