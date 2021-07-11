Call of Duty: Warzone glitch allows players to open parachute in Gulag

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 is up for a rocky start. Although a lot of time has passed since the game's initial release, there are a lot of elements in the game that need attention from Activision and Raven Software.

From hackers and cheaters swarming every lobby, to SBMM driving players crazy with continuous sweaty lobbies, to scores of bugs and exploits that ruin the player's experience, Warzone's popularity hangs by a thread.

There is a new bug in store which is allowing players to open parachutes in the Gulag. Warzone players are very accustomed to the Gulag where they are taken after they are eliminated for the first time in the game. In Gulag, players have to fight 1v1 against another eliminated player and whoever wins the fight gets a chance to return back to Verdansk.

A new Gulag glitch has surfaced in Warzone and it might be breaking the game.

The Gulag map has changed over time. From Bathroom Showers to Boxes, this season features a map that is based on another classic Call of Duty map- Hijacked.

Hijacked is going to stay in Warzone for some time, but there is this new glitch which might enrage people and also make it impossible to have a fair fight in the game.

YouTuber Ntrippy showcased the glitch where he parachuted down into Gulag while waiting for the fight to begin. He reached across to the player on the other side and dealt him so much damage with his fist. The other player, however, could not do anything or even hit a single bullet at NTrippy.

This glitch is a dangerous one and might eliminate the need for a fair Gulag fight if players learn how to perform this exploit in Gulag. However, NTrippy did a pretty good job of hiding the method of performing the glitch. The steps are not shown in detail, assumably to keep other players from using it for unfair means during Warzone matches.

There is no update from Raven Software on how quickly they are going to treat this bug. The longer it stays, players will eventually figure it out, which will give them an unfair edge over their opponents.

