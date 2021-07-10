The best PPSh-41 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

New weapons are added to Call of Duty: Warzone every season. Last season, the PPSh-41 was introduced in the game as one of the submachine guns. So far, it has proven to be a good weapon in close-quarter combat.

Though the PPSh-41 hasn't dominated the Warzone meta like other weapons that were added from Black Ops Cold War, it isn't a completely useless gun.

Warzone players are always looking for the next best submachine gun to dominate close-quarters fights, and the PPSh-41 certainly has some positives to offer.

For starters, the PPSh-42 submachine gun has a very high fire rate that is meant for tearing armor off enemy players at the right range. The weapon encourages aggressive playstyles and can easily be paired with a sniper or assault rifle to cover all bases.

The PPSh-42 has some shortfalls like range and recoil, but the right attachments can make the weapon much better.

The best attachments for the PPSh-41 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

For any loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone, the idea is to capitalize on the strengths of a given weapon and compensate for any of its weaknesses. For the PPSh-41, that means beefing up mobility and fixing the control/capacity issues that exist.

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 15.7" Task Force

15.7" Task Force Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Serpent Wrap Ammunition: 55 Rnd

55 Rnd Stock/Grip: Raider Stock or Spetsnaz Grip

Most weapons in Warzone utilize a suppressor, and the PPSh-41 is no different. Players should equip the weapon with the GRU Suppressor. This will help with effective damage range, bullet velocity, and sound suppression for the weapon.

When it comes to the barrel, the 15.7" Task Force has the most to offer on this loadout. It will hurt the control of the weapon a bit, but it provides stats such as damage, range, and velocity.

Using the Serpent Wrap on the rear grip will give players a boost to ADS speed. The PPSh-41 will need it after the mag attachments and the muzzle.

There are plenty of magazine attachments to choose from, but the 55 Rnd seems to offer the best middle ground for capacity and mobility. Larger mags slow the weapon down too much.

This last slot is optional, and both are good choices. The Spetsnaz Grip will give a ton of control, but the Raider Stock offers sprint-to-fire time and aim-walking move speed.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh