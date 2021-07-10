The best Fennec loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 has a variety of submachine guns, with the Fennec being one of the best for close-quarter fights.

There are different types of submachine guns in Warzone, especially between Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare. Some are meant to burst with no range, while others serve as hybrids between assault rifles and submachine guns.

The Fennec falls in the former category. It has a ton of burst potential and can easily stand up against other Warzone weapons when players are in the correct range.

Though it has a ton of damage potential, the Fennel has some shortcomings that set it back in the game. These include control, range, and capacity issues.

However, a loadout with the right attachments can make the Fennec a formidable weapon in Warzone.

The best attachments for the Fennec in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

As with any loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone, the goal is to enhance the strengths that a weapon has and compensate for its weaknesses. For the Fennec, that means doubling down on damage and mobility while making up for capacity issues or problems with range.

Barrel: ZLR18" Deadfall

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Laser: Tac Laser

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Ammunition: 40 Round Drum Mags

The ZLR18" Deadfall barrel is the strongest attachment in a Fennec loadout. It has a ton of stats to offer, such as range increases, additional bullet velocity, and recoil control. On top of those bonuses, it has a built-in suppressor which leaves another slot open on the weapon.

Submachine guns in Warzone tend to utilize the Merc Foregrip for a mix between mobility and control. With this attachment, the Fennec will receive control bonuses, and its hip fire will be more accurate.

Tac Lasers are visible to enemies (which is always a downside), but they have a ton of great bonuses. When using this attachment, players can expect faster ADS times and even more hip-fire accuracy in close-quarter fights.

On the Rear Grip, the Stippled Grip Tape will offer similar stats to the Tac Laser. It capitalizes on ADS speed and sprint-to-fire time.

For ammunition, 40 Round Drum Mags are a must-have attachment for the Fennec. The weapon has an incredibly fast fire rate and will burn through ammo without these drum mags.

