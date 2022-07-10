Can you play with friends in Skull and Bones?

More information has finally been revealed regarding Skull and Bones, leaving players excited for its release.

With past games like Assassin's Creed: Black Flag and Sea of Thieves reviving the beloved pirate theme, the upcoming Ubisoft title will bring players to the sea with a focus on multiplayer scenarios.

It has been confirmed that the game is multiplayer focused, although playing solo is also possible. This means joining up with strangers, attacking other players on the server, or finding treasure with close friends.

Skull and Bones will let players sail with friends

Skull and Bones will see players sail the Indian Ocean in hopes of fame and fortune (Image via Ubisoft)

After a long period of silence, Ubisoft has finally given its new pirate game a release date. Along with that, the development team provided a ton of new details.

The open-world, tactical action, and third-person pirating adventure will be the first game developed by Ubisoft Singapore and was revealed at E3 2017 as a potential expansion or MMO spinoff to Assassin's Creed: Black Flag.

Skull and Bones has seen several changes since that reveal and now plans to be a multiplayer live service title that leaves gamers feeling like a true swashbuckler. The dream will become a reality as it is set to arrive on November 8, 2022.

Game Director Ryan Barnard had plenty to say regarding the most recent reveal. He promised that a solo experience would be available, but stressed the capabilities and importance of playing with others in the living world:

"We want players to have advantages when they group up and pirate together. You can definitely play alone, but part of the risk in our world is that, if you are the lone wolf, you could potentially become prey for other players."

He went on to discuss the possibility of sailing, looting, and pirating with friends, no matter where they are or what system they use:

"Multiplayer is something you choose to do. Either through uPlay with your friends or in-game, you can invite players to join your party. Skull and Bones is fully crossplay across PS5, PC, Xbox Series X, Stadia, and Luna."

A customizable pirate experience will be available for friends to make up an entire crew. They'll be able to hoist their flag and rule the Indian Ocean as the most notorious pirates around.

