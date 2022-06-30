Fact Check: Will Skull & Bones be co-op multiplayer?

Ubisoft has announced Skull & Bones as an upcoming pirate-themed title, and there is word that it will feature a single-player story campaign to experience. But what about multiplayer? Is there going to be co-op multiplayer support?

According to Ubisoft, the answer to that will be a very firm yes. Fans won’t have to worry as players will be able to raid alone or with their friends. Players won’t have to share the loot with others if they don’t want to and can choose to play single-player, but there will be support for co-op.

It might take some time for Skull & Bones to be released on various platforms since it does not have a hard release date yet. However, a recent leak has suggested that the Ubisoft title will make its way in November 2022.

Skull & Bones is an action-adventure game focused on ships and piracy and would be an excellent co-op experience. It’s a game that’s been discussed since 2017 and will be a “multiplayer-first” title.

Skull & Bones will be a live-service game, and it will reportedly have a living, breathing world that will change depending on community actions. The game was confirmed as a co-op multiplayer title by Ubisoft CFO Frédérick Duguet in 2020. During an earnings call, it was listed as a very promising IP, focused on multiplayer.

The CFO also said the game would be consistent with their strategy to bring multiplayer competition and co-op gameplay into a huge open world. It has been delayed before, but as per fresh leaks, the game will allegedly be released on November 8, 2022.

Another thing to note is that the narrative campaign isn’t going to be separate from the multiplayer experience. Skull & Bones will feature a campaign tied into the multiplayer, where players will encounter iconic characters and memorable rival pirates to deal with.

Previously, Ubisoft has shown off Loot Hunt, a PVP mode in Disputed Waters, but that’s only a hint of what the game is going to provide fans in the future. Disputed Waters is a five vs. five competitive mode for the more competitive pirates.

In 2018, the developers also showed off something for the single-player and co-op fans, Hunting Grounds. Hunting Grounds is a shared world where players try to complete objectives such as loot, board a merchant ship, find buried treasures, and more.

While in this game mode, players can encounter each other, either team up, ignore one another, or decide to attempt PVP and claim another player’s loot for their own. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on a completed copy of Skull & Bones.

Thankfully, the game does, in fact, support co-op play, so players can work together to become the most powerful and successful pirates on the trade routes. It will be very interesting since players certainly do not have to work together.

Players can rest easy, though, because if they aren’t keen on playing with other players, they can choose to set sail alone and play the campaign without worrying about players trying to board their vessel.

