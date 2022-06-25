Ubisoft is reportedly gearing up for re-reveal of Skull and Bones, the pirate title, in early July

The long-awaited title from Ubisoft, Skull and Bones, will possibly get a re-reveal in early July, if reports are to be believed. Although the game has had a difficult developmental history since it began back in 2013, there have been several updates and leaks recently, which hint towards the fact that the company may finally be in a place to showcase the naval action-adventure title.

Skull and Bones draws inspiration from the beloved naval battles found in the critically acclaimed Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. Exploring the oceans, upgrading ships, and making others bow with the power of gunpowder and cannons were some of the most beloved parts of Black Flag. It is this that Skull and Bones seeks to capture and build upon.

The game, first revealed back in 2017 at E3, was set for release in Q3/Q4 of 2018. However, numerous delays due to changes in direction, scope and other factors kept pushing it back.

Skull and Bones may finally get re-revealed along with a release date early next month

Writing for TryHardGuides, industry insider Tom Henderson cited sources and said that Ubisoft is possibly preparing to re-reveal the title in the week of July 4. While there is no additional information about this, one hopes Ubisoft will utilize the event to finally announce the release date for the long-awaited game.

Skull and Bones @skullnbonesgame Keep your eyes on the horizon... 🏝️ Keep your eyes on the horizon... 🏝️ https://t.co/BWaH9QfYUb

Last week, it was revealed that the game has also received ratings in Brazil for PC, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S. Although it was confirmed for earlier-gen consoles in 2017, they are conspicuously missing from the list.

Ubisoft has also confirmed that Skull and Bones is set for a release during the second half of the current fiscal year, so players may see the game later this year or early in 2023.

Players also got to see six minutes of leaked gameplay for the title back in April 2022. The clip did show naval warfare, something which Black Flag fans will quickly recognize, along with other new mechanics and changes.

The game is reportedly going to focus on "multiplayer first." According to the company's CFO Frederick Dueguet, it will:

"Bring multiplayer competition and co-op first first in a big open world, with a great, attractive fantasy."

Skull and Bones has been in a developmental purgatory for nearly a decade now, and fans have been wondering whether the title will even see the light of day. Now that it seems like an announcement may be due soon, players are hoping that all the wait will be worth it.

Though Summer Game Fest 2022 is over, if rumors are to be believed, there are a number of titles that will be revealed over the next few weeks, including long-awaited games like God of War: Ragnarok and Hogwarts Legacy. The addition of Skull and Bones only furthers the excitement for the players.

