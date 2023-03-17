Fans of popular Twitch streamer Michael "Shroud" received a pleasant surprise when he announced that he will be working on the development of a new video game.

The game was announced under the presumably working title Project Astrid. Shroud describes the game as an open-world survival shooter. He and fellow Twitch streamer Sacriel are partnering with Splash Damage, a development studio that's worked on several large FPS franchises, including Doom, Halo, and Gears of War.

A three-minute video announcing the development of Project Astrid and discussing the team's vision for the game was released on the morning of March 16.

"I want to build the best game ever. That is my goal."

Fans react to Shroud's Project Astrid announcement

The popular streamer has a long history of playing first-person shooters at the highest level. He is a former Counter-Strike professional and played professional Valorant in 2022 for Sentinels.

Many would expect him to know what makes a good shooter game. Fans of the streamer have their hopes high for Project Astrid, expecting his involvement to positively impact the final product.

Oliver Andersen @oliverCAndersen @shroud Cool! I always like seeing more people get into game development. It's an awesome area to work in for many reasons. Best of luck, it's gonna be fun to see more. @shroud Cool! I always like seeing more people get into game development. It's an awesome area to work in for many reasons. Best of luck, it's gonna be fun to see more.

XampleMAN @Xample_MAN @shroud Would be epic to get a true passion project out of pvp masters like this. Like a game fully built from the bottom up alongside creators in the space for decades. Hard to tell which partnerships are $$ and which are this is MY game -shroud/sac. We shall see @shroud Would be epic to get a true passion project out of pvp masters like this. Like a game fully built from the bottom up alongside creators in the space for decades. Hard to tell which partnerships are $$ and which are this is MY game -shroud/sac. We shall see

As some may expect, parallels are already being drawn between Project Astrid and Deadrop, the first-person shooter made by YouTube Gaming streamer Dr DisRespect's development studio, Midnight Society.

MrPeanutBelly @MrPeanutBelly @DrDisrespect @shroud Content creators producing AAA / AA quality games.. this is a trend i can get behind ! @DrDisrespect @shroud Content creators producing AAA / AA quality games.. this is a trend i can get behind !

Adam Errigo @SquiZZomatic_ @shroud So is this just the new trendy thing to do for creators? First Mizkif, OTK, Doc, 100T, now Shroud. Whose next? @shroud So is this just the new trendy thing to do for creators? First Mizkif, OTK, Doc, 100T, now Shroud. Whose next?

Doc sent a tweet congratulating Shroud on getting involved in the game development scene.

Doc has received mixed feedback on Deadrop, with many criticizing its integration of NFTs. It is safe to say that many gamers will be hoping that the streamer's title steers away from that path.

Many other streamers reacted to the Project Astrid announcement, including big names like Lirik, TimTheTatman, and CouRage.

Lirik @LIRIK @shroud Awesome duo and with the legendary @splashdamage - gonna be super interesting and exciting. @shroud Awesome duo and with the legendary @splashdamage - gonna be super interesting and exciting.

Fans are following a more cautious approach to the game. Some noted that the game promises an innovative experience but remained skeptical after hearing it would be an open-world survival shooter. While it could fulfill that promise and would likely be a commercial success, fans have a right to be cautious.

Ben @BenZDayZ @shroud New survival game? sooo much potential. Don’t waste it @shroud New survival game? sooo much potential. Don’t waste it

Overall, fan reactions to Project Astrid's announcements were positive, and expectations for the game were high. Many are confident that Shroud's background will help him provide an engaging first-person shooter experience. If he can deliver on his promise of engaging gunplay, Project Astrid could be a real game-changer in the first-person shooter genre.

