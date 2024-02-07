"Can't wait to watch": Fans react as Twitch streamer Kai Cenat joins the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game roster

Twitch superstar Kai Cenat's participation in the much-anticipated Ruffles Celebrity Game was confirmed by the NBA All-Star's official X account. For those unaware, the National Basketball Association hosts an annual exhibition that takes place during the NBA All-Stars Weekend, with appearances from big names across various industries.

In 2024, the event includes diverse celebrities such as IndyCar Series racer Conor Daly, popular YouTuber Lilly Singh, and American rapper 50 Cent, who is serving as a coach for one of the teams.

Kai's addition to the gala has fans buzzing with excitement, with many expressing their anticipation online. One user states:

"So thatssssss why he’s been hitting the court lately!!! Okay Kai can’t wait to watch!"

"I'll be there" - Fans go gaga as Twitch star Kai Cenat gets confirmed for the upcoming Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

As per the tweet shared by the @NBAAllstar X account on February 7, 2024, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat will be involved in the Ruffles Celebrity Game, which will be telecasted on February 16, 2024, at 7 pm ET on ESPN. Two teams have been announced for the event: Team Shannon and Team Stephen A.

The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Roster for 2024 (Image via ESPNPressRoom)

Kai Cenat is on Shannon's team and will be receiving coaching from 50 Cent as well. On the other side, for Stephen's team, American rapper Lil Wayne is serving as a coach.

To express their excitement, netizens have taken to the comment section of NBA-All Star's post announcing the streamer's onboarding. Many users stated that they would be present to witness the match:

"I'll be there"

However, many users also wanted veteran YouTuber FlightReacts to be a part of the roster and expressed their disappointment at his omission:

Many complimented the streamer, appreciated his talent and passion for the game, and called him an "interesting" choice:

On the other side, some users speculated the height of the streamer and suspected that it may act as an obstacle to his performance in the game:

Kai Cenat recently tried on the latest product by Apple, the Vision Pro headset, and used it to call Rapper DDG and fellow AMP member Duke Dennis. The headset, with Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality capabilities, costs a hefty $3,500. However, netizens were left disgruntled as the quality of the FaceTime call by Kai Cenat seemed less than satisfactory.