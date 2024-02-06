"For $3,000, this looks so rough" - Fans react to Kai Cenat FaceTime calling Duke Dennis and DDG using Apple Vision Pro

Twitch star Kai Cenat recently jumped on the Apple Vision Pro hype train and purchased one, showing off its features in a recent live stream. The streamer then used the tech wear to Facetime call fellow AMP member Duke Dennis and Rapper DDG.

For the uninitiated, tech giant Apple has launched a new product similar to the now-defunct Google Lens in functionality but with a VR headset design. The product has Augmented Reality (AR) capability, allowing individuals to interact with the interface they see through hand motions.

Even though the invention has taken the world by storm since its launch, netizens seem unimpressed with the quality output of the headsets, calling it "rough":

"Dawg for $3000 this looks so rough"

"No way these are real" - Fans question Apple Vision Pro's call quality after Kai Cenat FaceTimes DDG and Duke Dennis

In a stream on February 6, 2024, Kai Cenat tried out the new Apple Vision Pro and called DDG and Duke on FaceTime. Their faces could subsequently be seen on the device which was being livestreamed. An outside view of Kai with the headset on was also being broadcast.

With over 200,000 units reportedly being sold, Apple Vision Pro is set to be one of the biggest tech products of 2024. However, in Kai's stream, the headset's performance left much to be desired, according to Netizens.

During the call, the blurry quality caused their facial features to look morphed, giving them a humorous appearance. This was showcased in the various screenshots of the stream shared by netizens on X. One user in particular, @ViolentFight, could not believe the poor quality output of the Vision Pro, stating:

"No way these are real"

Other users compared the appearance of DDG and Duke to a variety of, in-call to that of the low-polygon characters in PlayStation 2, Lego pieces, and the Sims characters:

Some more prominent reactions from netizens include further comparisons with other celebrities, and many finding the FaceTime call to be amusing:

Kai Cenat recently risked getting banned from Twitch after streaming a YouTube rerun of the brief collaboration of Adin Ross with American rapper Playboi Carti. He assured his audience that he was simply watching a YouTube video, as streaming the content of someone permanently banned from the platform can lead to punitive action.