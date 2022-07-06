Can you transfer characters between servers in Ark: Survival Evolved?

For all of its difficulties and intricacies, Ark: Survival Evolved is a surprisingly social game. Many players end up trying to get into different servers to compare dinosaur collections and do tasks together.

Switching to a different server can be intimidating, though. Gamers already put so much work into making a character that they don't want to risk losing their progress.

Fortunately, they can cross over to different servers without risking anything.

Which servers can users interact with in Ark: Survival Evolved?

Ark: Survival Evolved players will be happy to know that they can transfer their characters to other servers, as well as their items and dinosaurs. Though there are lots of do's and dont's involved with this process, they probably shouldn't start transferring until they know all of the particulars.

The big thing to remember is that characters can only be transferred between servers of the same type. So, a character in a PvP server can only switch over to another PvP server. The same goes for PvE servers.

Server clusters are connected through obelisks in the game (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The servers also have to be grouped up in a server cluster. Essentially, this is a group of servers joined together so members can share items, creatures, etc.

The server owners have to set up these clusters, so they're the ones to talk to if anyone wants to play on a server they don't have access to.

Also, if users don't have the expansion pass purchased, don't try to transfer to a server with the expansion pass. It will not end well.

To interact with other servers, Ark: Survival Evolved gamers will want to look for the silver obelisks that pop up around the map. Luckily, these really aren't too hard to find.

Here are the steps to transferring a character from one Ark: Survival Evolved server to another:

Approach one of the Obelisks

Open up the inventory

Upload Survivor

Exit the game and go back to the main menu

Open the desired server and load up

There is a slight word of caution for those looking to slay bosses with friends on other servers. Artifacts cannot be transferred between servers. That means they will have to go into the new server and summon the boss in that server to face it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far