"CAN U STREAM MINECRAFT ON TWITCH": Doja Cat and Jack Manifold's Twitter back and forth leaves Minecraft community wanting more

A Twitter interaction between American rap sensation Doja Cat and Minecraft streamer Jack Manifold, aka "JackManifoldTV," has caught the eye of the gaming community. The Twitter thread blew up after Jack floated the idea of the rapper appearing as his teammate in the next iteration of the Minecraft Championship.

While she refused to have anything to do with it, fans of the game nonetheless bombarded her with requests about playing it on Twitch.

lia @tvyriana @DojaCat CAN U STREAM MINECRAFT ON TWITCH @DojaCat CAN U STREAM MINECRAFT ON TWITCH

Other prominent streamers such as Tubbo, Classify and TommyInnit also got in on the fun by taking the banter further. However, Doja Cat had no idea about the game and flatly declined the offer.

Jack Manifold @JackManifoldTV @DojaCat I may not be real Doja cat, but it would be real af if you played in MCC with me. Just saying @DojaCat I may not be real Doja cat, but it would be real af if you played in MCC with me. Just saying

Exploring Doja Cat's spit comment following Jack Manifold's Minecraft invitation

The streamer was persistent and offered to teach Doja the ways of Minecraft in the DMs, but was still rejected. Responding with a "no," some deemed her reply a bit too rude.

Jack Manifold @JackManifoldTV @DojaCat DM me and I’ll teach you. This is about to be the best decision you ever make @DojaCat DM me and I’ll teach you. This is about to be the best decision you ever make

The solitary response didn't sit right with Jack and he protested, saying she was being rude. Doja's reply was simply emblematic of her personality:

To JackManifoldTV's credit, he didn't take it lying down and clapped back with a smirky face emoji which drew the ire of many. Even TommyInnit replied, saying it was a nice save, while Tubbo expressed his bewilderment.

While Classify wanted to be next in line:

Fans react to interaction between Doja Cat and Jack Manifold

For the uninitiated, the MCC is a Minecraft event where big creators of the community compete in various minigames in teams of four to win the prize. As was evident from her tweets, Doja Cat had no idea what it was and fans tried to explain it in some not-so savory terms.

One Twitter user with the moniker "amy," described Minecraft as a "block game" played by "vir*ins" and acted dismissively. And seeing as the pop star liked the tweet, it might have mirrored her feelings about the situation as well.

The tweet liked by Doja Cat. (Image via Twitter)

Others such as "Blue DNF fanart" took the time to explain how the tournament works, going into quite the detail.

Blue💙 DNF fanart📌 @Almond_Blue404 @DojaCat It’s a Minecraft tournament where you split up into ten teams of four and compete in nine different games to get the most coins, then the top two team at the end of those nine games compete in something called Dodgebolt, and whoever wins Dodgebolt, wins MCC (Minecraft Champions) @DojaCat It’s a Minecraft tournament where you split up into ten teams of four and compete in nine different games to get the most coins, then the top two team at the end of those nine games compete in something called Dodgebolt, and whoever wins Dodgebolt, wins MCC (Minecraft Champions)

The spit comment caused quite a lot of furore in Jack Manifold's community, with multiple fans threatening to block him. Many couldn't believe that an international singing sensation like Doja would continue such a long Twitter thread with him and call him "baby."

Jonnaay @JonnaayLIVE @JackManifoldTV @DojaCat me travelling back in time so i never saw this conversation @JackManifoldTV @DojaCat me travelling back in time so i never saw this conversation https://t.co/qzwRGJwH4g

The gaming community was ecstatic about the prospect of the singer playing the game, especially on Twitch. Here are some people imploring her to play Minecraft on stream:

Lollipop @ItIsLollipop @DojaCat @JackManifoldTV it's an amazing opportunity to play this one underrated game called minecraft in a tournament with people who like to dress up as princess and other characters during it /j @DojaCat @JackManifoldTV it's an amazing opportunity to play this one underrated game called minecraft in a tournament with people who like to dress up as princess and other characters during it /j

With the 25th MCC just concluding a couple of days ago, fans might be interested in some insightful stories about the history of the championship. Along with being a tremendous success, the competition has also garnered a faithful community.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. Should Doja Cat play Minecraft on stream? Yes No 0 votes so far