"We're ordering one right now" - Castro1021 tries to buy a Tesla after Elon Musk tweets about acquiring Manchester United

Edwin "Castro1021" comically attempted to buy a Tesla after seeing a tweet from Elon Musk expressing his desire to own Manchester United. Castro1021 is known to be a massive fan of the Red Devils. With many supporters pleading with their current owners, the Glazers, to sell the club, Musk's tweets came as a respite.

As comical as he is, Edwin quickly turned to the official Tesla page to buy a new car in honor of the new potential buyer. He exclaimed:

"We're ordering one right now."

Castro1021 finds out the cost of a Tesla

The 31-year-old FIFA streamer and YouTuber wasted no time celebrating Elon Musk's tweet about his intentions to purchase a majority share hold at Manchester United. He went directly to the Tesla website to check out their different models. An elated Edwin exclaimed:

"Thanks to Daddy Musk, we are ordering a Tesla right now! What's the best model? The Solar Panel model, the Solar Roof model, the Model Y, Model X, 3 or S? Which one?..."

Elon Musk @elonmusk Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome

He continued with his animated monolog by saying:

"I am not custom ordering. I don't wanna wait 4 years to get it. I want this sh*t next month!"

He then checked out the Model X and Model S, which cost $112K and $96K, respectively. Furthermore, he also discovered that the former model has an already installed gaming console that allows the user to play games in the car.

Elon Musk @elonmusk @teslaownersSV No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams. @teslaownersSV No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.

However, his jubilance was short-lived after discovering that Elon Musk had only jocularly tweeted about his desire to buy Manchester United. This was disheartening news for the FIFA streamer and many United supporters who are desperate for the Glazers to sell the club after a disastrous start to the new campaign.

Fans share comments about Castro1021 hilarious response

Viewers are seldom left without a comical moment from the biggest FIFA streamer on Twitch. After seeing Edwin impulsively try to buy a Tesla from a faux tweet by the wealthiest man on earth, fans couldn't stop sharing their reactions. The following are some of the comments that were shared under the YouTube clip:

Fans react to Castro1021 trying to buy a Tesla (Image via Castro1021 YouTube)

Despite Elon Musk only joking around about buying the club, all hope may not be lost for the fans. Later that day, British businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe's spokesperson announced their intentions to take permanent ownership of the club.

