CD Projekt Red addresses Cyberpunk 2077 fan backlash during conference call

CD Projekt Red recently hosted a conference call Q&A session during which they addressed questions and concerns regarding the current state of Cyberpunk 2077 and what they have planned for the future.

At almost an hour long, this conference call dealt with many topics ranging from plans for the Cyberpunk 2077 console versions, patches meant to improve the game’s performance, and future plans for DLC. However, this Q&A session may help calm buyers, investors, and fans across the board.

CD Projekt Red had a conference call few hours ago where they admit that they didn't spend enough time on the last-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and assume that Sony and Microsoft expected them to fix the problems before launch



Full transcript:https://t.co/B4i1XYl6Ls pic.twitter.com/9LeuZg2ESV — Nibel (@Nibellion) December 15, 2020

CD Projekt Red addresses Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS4 and Xbox One

Perhaps the most controversial issue related to Cyberpunk 2077 is the current/last-gen console versions of the game. Cyberpunk 2077 reportedly struggles to reach and maintain a playable state, constantly getting bogged down by bugs, crashes, and performance issues.

On the Xbox One and PS4, Cyberpunk 2077 seems to struggle to even maintain 30 FPS throughout the course of normal play.

In response to this, CD Projekt Red announced on Twitter that they would respect refund requests for the console versions, but they of course ask that players give them their trust and patience.

During the call, CD Projekt Red reiterated this point stating their current focus for the console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 is on cleaning up bugs and fine tuning the game’s performance.

They did mention that players should also control their expectations, pointing out that it will not be possible to get a PS4 or Xbox One to run the game better than newer consoles or better equipped PCs.

According to CD Projekt Red, “It will be a good, playable, stable game, without glitches and crashes, though. That’s the intention.”

Advertisement

Cdpr admitted responsibility for basically lying to Xbox and PlayStation during the certification process today on a conference call. pic.twitter.com/l2ulhW75Ks — DoesItPlay (@DoesItPlay1) December 15, 2020

Future plans for Cyberpunk 2077

While the current emphasis remains debugging and improving the overall quality of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red did take the time to remind people that they do still have DLC plans on track.

Reportedly, CD Projekt Red has a three year development plan in place for releasing updates and DLC to the game, including a potential multiplayer update.

However, the biggest takeaway seems to be that, for fans and for CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077 is not a lost cause. While the game’s launch did not go as planned, CD Projekt Red seems to have a vested interest in improving the game and turning it into a product they can be proud of.

“... the cost of patching the game is irrelevant compared to what we have already spent. So there’s no question – we definitely want to fix the game; we made a promise to gamers and we’ll be doing everything to stick with it.” - Piotr Nielubowicz, CFO CD Projekt Red

For anyone sufficiently dissatisfied with Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles then currently it seems refunding the game is the best course of action. However, for those willing to wait, CD Projekt Red seems invested in improving the game and turning it into the game players deserve.

As for how long that will take, at the moment nobody knows for sure, but CD Projekt Red aims to release two major patches within the next two months.