Chaos Esports Club exits CS: GO, releases team

The North American CS: GO cannot seem to catch a break in 2020, with Chaos Esports Club the latest organization to pull out of the esports scene.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been cited as the foremost reason by most North American CS: GO companies for withdrawing from competitive action. Chaos's exit is another massive blow to the NA scene after the withdrawal of 100 Thieves earlier in the year.

In a Twitter post, Chaos addressed its supporters with the following statement:

Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, our ability to support our rosters and incredible players behind them has reached its limit.



Today we sadly confirm the release of our CS:GO roster at the end of the year, while we find a new home for our R6 team.https://t.co/QUUHYQbkZF pic.twitter.com/VQWgRXejU5 — Chaos EC🎄 (@ChaosEC) December 2, 2020

Who are Chaos Esports Club, and why are they releasing their CS: GO roster

Image via hltv.org

Originally a team consisting of Swedish players, Chaos Esports Club entered the North American CS: GO scene by releasing its squad and signing the organization less team, Ben's Anime Team, that starred veteran player Joshua "steel" Nissan.

The team faced its share of ups and downs but enjoyed relative success even after losing steel, who shifted to Valorant as a pro. Controversy then struck when Chaos defeated MiBR in Cs_summit 6's Online qualifier, and the team was accused of cheating.

Advertisement

The resulting feud between the Brazilian fanbase and Chaos defenders got ugly, as players took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

That’s probably the only way you can get attention and likes, so here is what you want @ChaosEC



Now go back to being insignificant — Epitacio de Melo (@TACOCS) August 20, 2020

Despite these factors, Chaos found decent results in CS: GO in its debut year with a new roster. Things were looking up until the pandemic impacted the organization's ability to support its players.

The official statement said:

"At the start of the year, we saw the beginning of a pandemic that would have lasting effects far greater than any of us realized. As the year continued, it became clear that in-person entertainment was not going to be viable, and esports events and tournaments were going to experience massive change. This would have far-reaching impacts throughout the ecosystem, particularly on sponsor value, removing a large portion of revenue that esports teams need to stay competitive and effectively support their players."

Advertisement

"Sadly, despite a great deal of effort, the impacts of this have now hit home with us and put pressure on our organization's ability to support our rosters and the incredible players behind them. As a result, we are releasing our CS: GO team at the end of the year and searching for a new home for our Rainbow Six team."

While the organization is disbanding its CS: GO squad, Chaos still has plans to support content creators in and out of the game, so there is potential for a future return.

"As an organization, we will be accelerating our shift to focus on supporting more content creators both in and outside of gaming. We are excited to share what we have in store with you all soon."