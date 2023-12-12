"Child abuse": Controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross reacts to photos of YouTube couple Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams' surrogate twins

While most fans have congratulated YouTube couple Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams after they shared photos of their surrogacy twins on social media, controversial Kick star Adin Ross has joined a vocal minority in criticizing them.

Ross is known for his contentious takes. He has gone viral for alleged homophobic and transphobic statements in the past. Taking to his alternate profile on X (formerly Twitter) called @Ar15thed3mon, the Kick streamer reacted to the pictures posted by Dawson and Adams, saying:

"Disgusting. Child abuse."

"Child trafficking": Sneako joins Adin Ross in criticizing Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams for sharing photos of their surrogate twins

As mentioned before, Adin Ross is known for his inflammatory takes on social issues, especially when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community. The streamer has a history of using homophobic slurs and was handed a Twitch ban in 2022 for allegedly saying the F-word on YourRage's stream.

Since getting permanently banned from the platform and moving to Kick, Ross has gotten into more trouble. Earlier this year, he received backlash for his take on the transgender community.

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams are a popular gay YouTube couple who have been engaged for a few years before tying the knot in January this year. A few months ago, they announced that they were expecting children through surrogates. They recently took to social media to share pictures of the newborn twins.

The pictures have mostly received positive reactions from the community. However, a number of people, including Adin Ross, have called the couple out for having kids. Ross is also not the only streamer to do so, with controversial Rumble star Sneako also condemning the couple, saying:

Ross is one of the most controversial streamers on Kick.