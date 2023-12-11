"I'm scared for the children, considering their parents' past" - Netizens react to Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams' childbirth announcement

On December 11, 2023, YouTubers Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams announced the birth of their twins, Jet Parker Adams Yaw and Max Chandler Adams Yaw, via surrogacy. The couple posted ten photos on Instagram, expressing their joy at becoming fathers. Stating that December 7, 2023, was the "best day of their entire lives," Dawson and Adams wrote:

"Jet Parker Adams Yaw and Max Chandler Adams Yaw. Born 12/7. There are no words to express how it feels to be the fathers of these two beautiful boys. The best day of our entire lives and nothing else will ever compare."

The YouTubers added that they will not be "showing much" of the twins for the foreseeable future:

"We probably won't be showing much of them in the future but because many of you have been on the journey with us we felt it was right to show the destination. We are so unbelievably grateful."

The social media post concluded with Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams expressing gratitude to those who supported them during the process:

"Thank you for the love and support during this entire process. We can't wait for all the moments that are on the way. Cherishing every single one. - Shane and Ryland."

Numerous fans were delighted to see the YouTuber couple becoming fathers to twin boys via surrogacy. However, some netizens on X (formerly Twitter) were left divided. User @The_Last_One_in wrote:

"I'm scared for the children, considering their parents' past."

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams' recent Instagram post

"May their lives be blessed and prosperous" - Netizens chime in on Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams' announcement of childbirth via surrogacy

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams' announcement of childbirth via surrogacy was trending on the social media platform X. With hundreds of netizens chiming in with their thoughts, user @ash_3n wrote:

Several fans congratulated the YouTuber couple:

X user @degenmaster422 wished them well:

"May their lives be blessed and prosperous."

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams got married in January 2023. The couple announced their pregnancy on July 6, 2023, via a vlog uploaded to Adams' channel titled, WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!! Seeing Our Twins For The First Time!