"My heart is so full": Ryland Adams and Shane Dawson leave fans ecstatic after announcing pregnancy via surrogate

On July 7, Shane Dawson, the YouTube celebrity, and his husband, Ryland Adams, announced that they are expecting twins via surrogacy. In a video captioned "WE'RE PREGNANT," they shared the news and filmed their trip to Washington to meet their surrogate for an ultrasound.

Netizens flooded in to congratulate the happy couple after Ryland Adams shared the news. In one of the comments, @andreaorr7286 stated that her "heart is full."

Fans excited as Ryland Adams' video received 34,000 likes and more than 4000 comments

Ryland Adams and Shane Dawson completed 7 years of togetherness (Image via @shanedawson)

In the clip, Shane can be seen being overly enthusiastic as he shares their feelings with the world. Ryland also felt the same and stated:

"That was such a surreal experience. Being able to hear the twins' heartbeats was what got me."

Moreover, Shane also stated that the infants appeared healthy, their heartbeats were strong, and their measurements were accurate.

"With our surrogate's history, everything looks really good,” he said.

Ryland Adams and Shane Dawson chose to include their viewers and followers in the entire process of surrogacy. They also revealed that they are expecting two children and have already chosen names. They are going to name the babies Max Adams Yaw and Jett Adams Yaw.

The news delighted social media users as the comment section of the vlog rapidly filled up with messages of love and support for the YouTubers. Furthermore, their fans also showered them with blessings and prayed for them and their unborn babies.

Shane and Ryland got married in January 2023

Adams and Dawson are both famous vloggers (Image via @shanedawson)

Ryland Adams and Shane Dawson are both YouTubers from the United States. Aside from that, Dawson is a filmmaker, actor, musician, and writer. They met on Tinder in 2016 and began their journey together. They ultimately started dating, and after three years, Shane popped the question to Ryland, to which he said yes.

They married in January 2023, with the couple uploading a photo of themselves kissing in a joint Instagram post. The caption read:

"We're married!! The best day of my life."

Ryland stated in a January 12, 2023, video blog addressing their wedding day that they hoped to start a family soon. Shane also said, jokingly:

“One day, we'll look back at it with our kids and [they'll be] like, 'Daddies are gross.”

Now, these fathers-to-be have cheerfully revealed the news of their upcoming babies through the video, and their followers couldn't be happier for them.

