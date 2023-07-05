"This clip doesn't look very good": Fans compare new Barbie clip with Chevrolet commercial 

With the news of Barbie, one of the most anticipated films of 2023, circulating all around the internet, a new clip from the film has seemingly surprised and disappointed the eager fanbase as it made its debut today. The comedy-drama film from Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach, is set to premiere on July 21, 2023, alongside Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

This new clip from Barbie offers a glimpse at Margot Robbie's titular character, who happens to be one of the many Barbies in the toy universe, fleeing from Mattel's office in a blue Chevrolet. With little context and almost no idea about the story, the 30-second clip looks a lot like a car commercial, as pointed out by many fans across the internet.

This clip has managed to raise a sudden wave of uncertainty among fans, who are hoping that it is not a true reflection of what the film has in store for viewers. While it is difficult to judge a film by looking at 30 seconds of a clip, the latest clip is making fans reassess their expectations.

Barbie clip sparks concerns among fans as they compare it to a car commercial

Despite the offbeat premise of the first live-action adaptation of the popular Mattel toy line, interest in the project has been rapidly building over the past few months, especially as it is pitted against Christopher Nolan's most ambitious project to date, Oppenheimer.

This new clip, however, seems to have shaken the fanbase of the anticipated film as they were confused about why this clip was chosen to be released and what context it serves for the promotion.

Fans will have to wait till the premiere to make up their minds about the film, although some are confident that despite the clips that have been released so far, the movie will not disappoint.

Starring Margot Robbie in the lead role, Greta Gerwig's Barbie will premiere on July 21, 2023.

