"Greta Gerwig is officially cringe"- Barbie director's Nolan comments spark Twitter debate

Greta Gerwig's upcoming project with co-writer Noah Baumbach, Barbie, is easily one of the year's most anticipated films. It is also set to release on the same day as Christopher Nolan's much-awaited historical epic Oppenheimer, which will trace the story of the titular scientist as he created the atomic bomb. There was always going to be a rivalry between the two directors because of the release dates, but it seems things have escalated between the fans after Greta Gerwig's latest comments.

While talking to Rolling Stones, Gerwig was asked about her changing path in direction while going from small independent films to big studio films. She replied that she would like to tackle it the way Christopher Nolan did by swinging between big films like The Dark Knight trilogy and smaller films like The Prestige. She said:

"I’ve seen so many directors move between bigger movies and smaller movies: Chloé Zhao doing Nomadland and making Eternals. Or Steven Soderbergh, or even my weekend buddy Chris Nolan. He made the Dark Knight trilogy — and they’re wonderful — and then made The Prestige, which is not a tiny movie, but it is also not the same thing. I want to play in lots of different worlds. That’s the goal."

While talking about her ambition, she made a factual error by saying The Prestige came after The Dark Knight trilogy. In all likelihood, she was not speaking by timeline, but it did not stop fans from pouring the posts with comments about Greta's opinion.

Fans point out factual inaccuracy in Greta Gerwig's comments

It is quite unlikely that Greta Gerwig meant anything solid during the casual interview. But fans are less sparing in the days of the internet. Many came forward to point out how Gerwig was wrong for saying how The Dark Knight trilogy came before The Prestige, leading to some Memento jokes and some casual comments.

To look at this debate from a neutral perspective, both fans and Greta Gerwig are right. Nolan did start the trilogy before making The Prestige but made only one of the three films before.

Anyhow, this will remain one of the debates with no solution or resolution.

Barbie and Oppenheimer will premiere on July 21, 2023.

