YouTuber Shane Dawson announced his latest YouTube collab with Jojo Siwa through a series of Instagram stories and a post on Monday, June 12, 2023. Dawson shared some snippets from the video and offered his viewers a sneak peek of the content of the collab. Jojo also shared Shane's post about the collab, titled, “Rating YOUTUBER Brands and Products! BRUTALLY HONEST with JOJO SIWA!!!" on her Instagram story.

However, the unexpected collab didn't really sit well with many of Shane and Jojo's viewers. People were divided over their distaste about the video and both Jojo and Shane's fans took to social media to call them out.

One group of people commented on Shane’s Instagram post and asked him why he made a video with Jojo, who has recently been mired in controversies. They referred to Jojo’s fake pregnancy posts and her making jokes about it.

Others pointed out that Shane had also been controversial in the past. In 2018, Shane faced immense backlash from viewers and YouTube enthusiasts for making jokes about p*dophilia and child p*rnography. Though the YouTuber later apologized, many are still skeptical when it comes to Shane Dawson.

A Twitter user referred to Shane Dawson as a p*dophile and asked Jojo why she was platforming him when her primary audience is children.

Internet reacts to Shane and Jojo’s YouTube collaboration. (Image via Twitter/@heyyitsjanea)

Jojo Siwa comes under fire on social media over collaboration with Shane Dawson

Shane Dawson's fans slammed Jojo Siwa on his Instagram post for being problematic and entertaining fake pregnancy rumors. They said that Siwa was controversial and wondered if Shane knew about it or not.

Meanwhile, others noted that Shane was just as problematic and that it made sense for the two of them to hang out together. Some others asked Jojo why she was doing the collab after knowing Dawson's history of making distasteful jokes.

Internet reacts to Shane and Jojo’s YouTube collaboration. (Image via Instagram/@shanedawson)

Jojo Siwa’s fake pregnancy controversy began in March 2023

A few months ago, in March 2023, 20-year-old Siwa stirred up controversy after she went along with the viral hoax that she was pregnant. Several photos of the former Dance Moms star holding her stomach sprouted speculation that she might be pregnant. The speculations also led to talks about her personal life and previous relationships.

In one of the snaps that have since gone viral, she was holding her stomach while the text overlay read: “Can’t believe it.” The other snap showed Jojo Siwa holding a baby romper and the caption read that shopping for baby clothes was her "new favorite."

Jojo Siwa appeared to have denied the pregnancy rumors via a TikTok post on March 7. The clip showed two viral photos of Jojo holding her stomach, then it cut to a video of the YouTuber laughing while shaking her head.

Jojo shut down the rumors where she said that she does not have plans on starting a family until she is older. She also said that as a gay woman, she was more likely to adopt when she eventually decides to become a parent.

Tanya Barton @TanyaBarton_ Jojo Siwa’s fake pregnancy pictures on Snapchat are such a huge disappointment. There are millions of women who are struggling to conceive or can’t conceive. She needs to stop. #jojosiwa Jojo Siwa’s fake pregnancy pictures on Snapchat are such a huge disappointment. There are millions of women who are struggling to conceive or can’t conceive. She needs to stop. #jojosiwa https://t.co/pVSpZXUoss

This led people on Twitter and TikTok to speculate that the YouTuber was making a pregnancy announcement. Some said that Jojo was too young to have a child while others expressed their surprise since her most recent relationship had been with a woman. Some also started wondering who the father could be.

There were others who were skeptical about it as well. They pointed out that this was relatively common as people often posted pictures of their stomachs and joked that they were pregnant, only to refer to it as a “food baby”.

∂αииι🦋🩶 @Dxnnimarie i’m sorry , but why is jojo siwa joking about being pregnant … like not a thing to be joking about .. it’s sick .. i’m sorry , but why is jojo siwa joking about being pregnant … like not a thing to be joking about .. it’s sick ..

Fans of Jojo said that they were glad that the star seemingly shut down the speculations since Jojo has previously said that she was not attracted to men. However, towards the end of March, the viral photos recirculated online, when a new photo of Jojo surfaced on the internet. It appeared to be a Snapchat story where Jojo held her stomach again and added the text overlay that said:

“TEAM BOY OR TEAM GIRL.”

In another follow-up post, Jojo shared a screenshot from a video with her friend Ezra Sosa, where Ezra was touching Jojo’s stomach. She jokingly added the caption that implied that Ezra was the father of Jojo's baby.

Ace @Ace__istheplace does #jojosiwa have nothing better to do than fake a pregnancy for weeks… does #jojosiwa have nothing better to do than fake a pregnancy for weeks… https://t.co/ywsPGlm1YH

michaela 🏳️‍🌈 @kayharrs anyone else think it’s extremely weird and inappropriate for jojo siwa to be constantly joking publicly about being pregnant when she knows how many people are struggling. pregnancy isn’t a joke. anyone else think it’s extremely weird and inappropriate for jojo siwa to be constantly joking publicly about being pregnant when she knows how many people are struggling. pregnancy isn’t a joke.

However, this sparked a backlash and people accused Jojo Siwa of being insensitive towards people who have fertility issues. They said that the pictures and the captions were insensitive towards those who face difficulties in getting pregnant and the ones who have conceived a child after a lot of struggles.

However, as of writing this piece, Jojo Siwa is yet to respond to the backlash.

It is worth noting that Jojo Siwa and Shane Dawson's collaborative video was uploaded two days ago and has already crossed 615K views on YouTube.

