Is Bella Kidman Cruise adopted? All about Tom Cruise's daughter as she debuts hair transformation in rare selfie

American actor Tom Cruise's daughter, Bella Kidman Cruise, has stunned the internet with a new haircut.

On March 29, the 30-year-old daughter of Cruise and Nicole Kidman took to her Instagram story to share a rare selfie featuring her new haircut and praised stylist Jennifer Ball for it.

“@craphairclub hair is giving me so much joy still. Thank you.”

In the picture, Bella can be seen showing off her black chopped hair with bangs. This comes after she previously experimented with red and blond hair colors.

Yes, Bella Kidman Cruise is adopted

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman first crossed each other's paths in 1990 while shooting for the film Days of Thunder. They soon got married and began trying for kids. However, at the age of 23, Nicole suffered an ectopic pregnancy and lost her child. The pair then decided to adopt kids.

Born on December 22, 1992, Bella Kidman Cruise is a native of Miami, Florida. She is one of two kids adopted by Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise.

Bella was adopted soon after she was born. However, after Kidman and Cruise got divorced, the kids stayed with their father, who is a devout member of the Church of Scientology.

Bella Kidman Cruise lives and works in London now. She is an artist and runs her own business. She married IT expert Max Parker in 2015, but neither her father nor mother attended the ceremony. When word of their absence spread, many speculated that Bella had separated from both of her parents.

While speaking to Daily Mail in 2016, Bella shut down speculations surrounding her relationship with her parents.

“Of course [we talk], they’re my parents. Anyone who says otherwise is full of sh*t.”

Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise resides in London with her husband.

Aside from Bella, Kidman and Cruise also adopted Connor, who was born on January 17, 1995. Professionally, he is a DJ and musician based in Florida and has made several appearances with his father in public.

After Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman parted ways, both of them went onto have biological kids of their own.

Cruise tied the knot (and divorced) with Dawson's Creek star Katie Holmes and welcomed a daughter named Suri.

Kidman got married to musician Keith Urban and gave birth to two daughters, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban.

