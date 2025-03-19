  • home icon
  China COD Mobile Masters 2025 Season 9: Teams, dates, and prize pool distribution

China COD Mobile Masters 2025 Season 9: Teams, dates, and prize pool distribution

By Gametube
Modified Mar 19, 2025 12:39 GMT
China Masters 2025 S9 begins on March 20 (Image via X/COD Mobile Esports News)
China Masters 2025 S9 begins on March 20 (Image via X/COD Mobile Esports News)

The China COD Mobile Masters 2025 Season 9 will kick off on March 20, featuring 11 invited teams competing for a massive prize pool of around $263,000. Teams will earn CDM points based on their results. The tournament will run for two months, concluding on May 24, 2025.

Of the 11 participating teams, eight are from China, two are from India and one is from Japan. The tournament will feature multiple stages, with the early rounds organized online and the final stages will be hosted offline in China.

Participating teams in China COD Mobile Masters 2025 Season 9

Here are the 11 clubs that have been invited to the Masters:

  1. Kingzone (China)
  2. Qing Jiu Club (China)
  3. All Gamers (China)
  4. Wolves (China)
  5. XROCK (China)
  6. Stand Point Gaming (China)
  7. Mighty Tiger Gaming (China)
  8. OUG (China)
  9. GodLike (India)
  10. S8UL (India)
  11. Diavolos (Japan)

Prize pool distribution

The champions of the China Masters 2025 S9 will receive a prize of around $89,930. The first and second runners-up will get $41,500 and $31,130, respectively. Here is the ranked-wise prize pool distribution:

  1. First Place - $89,930
  2. Second Place - $41,500
  3. Third Place - $31,130
  4. Fourth Place - $24,212
  5. Fifth Place- $17,300
  6. Sixth Place - $17,300
  7. Seventh Place - $10,376
  8. Eighth Place - $10,376
  9. Ninth Place - $6,917
  10. 10th Place - $6,917
  11. 11th Place - $6,917

The format and dates of the initial three stages have already been announced. The first stage will take place from March 20 to 30, followed by the second stage from April 3 to 13, and the third stage from April 17 to 27.

Qing Jiu Club from China secured the second rank in the COD Mobile World Championship 2024. The renowned club had lost the Grand Finals to Elevate from the Philippines. The organization will be one of the top squads to watch out for in the China Masters.

XROCK from China was third in the COD Mobile World Championship 2024. The team also had a top-notch run in the event. Wolves from China were the undisputed champions of the World Championship 2023.

Two Indian clubs GodLike and S8UL will compete in this event. These organizations recently announced their rosters for this China Masters and will strive to secure a podium in this event. Meanwhile, Diavolos from Japan, who had a disappointing run in the World Championship 2024, will look to bounce back in this event.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
