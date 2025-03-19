GodLike and S8UL Esports to represent India in China Masters 2025 COD Mobile S9

Indian esports organizations GodLike and S8UL have been invited to participate in the China Masters 2025 COD Mobile Season 9. Both recently announced their new lineups, with two former GodLike players joining S8UL ahead of this tournament.
The China Masters 2025 COD Mobile Season 9 is set to begin on March 20. The event will feature 11 teams: eight from China, two from India, and one from Japan. The initial stages will be held online, while the final phase will take place offline in China. The contest will span over a month, concluding on May 24, 2025.
Top-tier Chinese teams, such as Wolves, Qing Jiu Club, XROCK, and SPG, will compete in this tournament. Japan will be represented by the team Diavolos.
Godlike and S8UL’s squads for China Masters 2025 COD Mobile Season 9
On March 8, 2025, GodLike Esports added Viper and Warden to their roster. In February, Neutrino and Trunks left the team to join S8UL.
Here is GodLike Esports' six-man roster for the China Masters 2025 COD Mobile Season 9:
- Learn - Jash Shah
- Abhizdada - Abhishek Nagar
- SkullGuy - Aniket Majumdar
- Prevail - Gaurang Palav
- Viper - Jani Manas
- Warden - Arnav Amit Kalantri
Under the leadership of Learn, GodLike was the runner-up of the COD Mobile World Championship 2023, where they lost the Grand Finals to the Chinese team Wolves.
GodLike has displayed remarkable dominance in several regional tournaments over the past five years. However, the organization has yet to secure an international trophy. Its primary goal will be to win the China Masters S9 and kick off the 2025 season on a positive note.
In February 2025, S8UL Esports re-entered the COD Mobile scene after more than three years. The organization has since signed prominent players like Neutrino, Trunks, Sams, and others. The squad will compete in its first major event under the S8UL banner at the China Masters.
Here is S8UL Esports' six-man lineup:
- Ghost - Glenn Varshan
- JOKOS - Samartha Ganesh Ghadge
- Neutrino - Zeel Patel
- SAMS - Samruddha Ghadge
- TrunKs - Rishi Dubey
- BurnZ - Chiranthan Shetty
Neutruno and TrunKs were part of GodLike for many years, while SAMS and Jokos were previously associated with Team Vitality.
