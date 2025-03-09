GodLike Esports announces roster for COD Mobile 2025 season

Popular Indian club GodLike Esports unveiled their roster for the COD Mobile 2025 season. The organization has added two new players to its lineup. Recently, two of the club's players – Neutrino and Trunks – left to join S8UL Esports. With the two new additions, the team will hope to maintain its dominance in regional events.

GodLike Esports, under the leadership of Learn, will play in the upcoming China Masters 2025 Season 9, starting March 20, 2025. S8UL has also been invited to the competition. Both clubs will represent India during the event.

GodLike Esports’ COD Mobile roster

Learn - Jash Shah Abhizdada - Abhishek Nagar SkullGuy - Aniket Majumdar Prevail - Gaurang Palav Viper - Jani Manas Warden - Arnav Amit Kalantri

Viper was previously associated with Team Vitality and has played in a few notable tournaments over the past year. Warden is a rising star and will look to find success under the GodLike Esports banner. They will play their first event for the firm in the China Masters.

Learn is one of the top tier players in the world and a successful captain. Besides him, Abhizdada, SkullGuy, and PreVail are the other experienced players and have played crucial roles for the team. They have helped their club achieve great success over the past four years.

Neutrino and Trunks contested for GodLike for a long time. Both athletes are known for their impressive skills. They have achieved many trophies together and will now represent S8UL Esports.

In November 2024, GodLike Esports emerged victorious at the Snapdragon Pro Series Season 6 India. The Learn-led team was phenomenal throughout, not losing a single match. Now, they are set to compete in the COD Mobile China Masters 2025. The tournament will feature eight Chinese clubs, two Indian teams, and one Japanese squad.

However, GodLike had an average run during the COD Mobile World Championship 2024. They were fifth in the overall standings, earning $40,000 in prize money. The event was won by Elevate from the Philippines.

GodLike has been dominating regional events for a long time. The fan-favourite organization has secured several titles and were the runners-up of the World Championship 2023 – their best achievement to date.

The 2025 edition of the World Championship will take place later this year. Teams from around the world are preparing for the COD Mobile 2025 season.

