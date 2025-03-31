China’s LGD Gaming qualifies for PMGO 2025 Main Event

LGD Gaming from China secured their spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 Main Event, scheduled to be played on April 12 and 13. The team topped the overall standings of the PEL 2025 Spring Regular Season after five weeks. With 710 points, the popular team earned their place in the Main Event by winning the fifth weekly finals.

The PMGO 2025 Main Event will feature a total of 16 teams. Seven of them will be chosen from the Prelims Stage, while one team from the Uzbekistan Finals. Four teams have been invited from their PMGC 2024 results, and the remaining four secured spots through regional events.

PEL 2025 Spring Regular Season rankings after Week 5

LGD Gaming - 710 points ThunderTalk Gaming - 689 points Weibo Gaming - 652 points Rogue Warriors - 556 points Tong Jia Bao Esports - 545 points JD Gaming - 513 points Tianba - 449 points KuaiShou Gaming - 440 points The Chosen - 412 points Titan Esports Club - 379 points Vision Esports - 374 points Regans Gaming - 360 points Four Angry Men - 350 points All Gamers - 319 points Nova Esports - 291 points Keep Best Gaming - 249 points Dragon Ranger Gaming - 246 points Six Two Eight - 203 points Action Culture Tech - 176 points KONE ESPORT - 158 points JTeam - 80 points ShowTime - 45 points Six Rabbits - 0 points

ThunderTalk Gaming ranked second with 689 points in the PEL Regular Season after Week 5. The team had an impressive run in the initial three weeks of the Regular Season but faltered a bit in the fourth and fifth weeks, dropping to second place. As a result, they missed a spot in the PMGO 2025 Main Event.

Popular club Weibo Gaming ensured third place with 652 points, while Rogue Warriors came fourth with 556 points. TJB finished fifth with 545 points. JD Gaming, which features renowned athlete Paraboy, claimed sixth place with 513 points. The team won the Week 4 Finals but couldn't make it to the PMGO.

Tianba finished seventh with 449 points. They had failed to qualify for the Week 3 Finals but managed to bounce back in the fourth and fifth weeks. The Chosen and TEC ranked ninth and tenth, respectively.

Popular teams RSG and Four Angry Men have had below average run so far in the Regular Season. Nova Esports, a wildly famous organisation, was 15th after fifth week. The team had a rough start, failing in the first two weeks, and finished 12th in PMGO 2024.

