China’s Nova Esports reveal their PUBG Mobile roster for PEL 2024 Spring

Nova Esports has announced their PUBG Mobile roster for the PEL 2024 Spring, a major tournament in China. The seven-man roster features veteran players like Paraboy and Order. The competition starts on February 22 and will feature 20 franchise clubs. The club will be hoping to make a comeback this season after witnessing a sharp decline in its performance last year.

Ahead of this spring edition, the firm signed Dreamy from ThunderTalk Gaming. Jimmy, the former IGL of Nova Esports, has now joined Wolves Esports, while two of their ex-players, King and Yi, have been signed by ThunderTalk Gaming. Their current lineup features a combination of experienced and underdog players and looks promising on paper.

Nova Esports' lineup for PEL 2024 Spring

Here is Nova Esports' seven-man lineup:

Paraboy Order Dreamy QC Frozen Loogskr PIQ

The organization will be seen playing without Jimmy for the first time. He was the captain of the club in the PMGC 2020 and 2021 and led his squad to victory in both championships. The firm found success in many notable tournaments under his leadership. It will now be interesting to see how they perform under the new captain.

Paraboy and Order, a dynamic duo, will look to stage a comeback in PEL 2024. Both Chinese athletes are well known in the PUBG Mobile esports scene, displaying top-notch performances in many international tournaments. However, they experienced a significant decline in performance in 2023.

Dreamy will also look to showcase his talents in his new home. He played for ThunderTalk Gaming in 2023. His team finished fifth and eighth in the PEL Summer and Spring editions, respectively, last year.

Nova Esports' performances in 2023

The club encountered challenges in all their major competitions in 2023. They failed to make a comeback after stumbling in the PMGC 2022. Also, the side ranked 11th in the PEL spring. They were 13th in the summer edition last year. Apart from these two events, they also struggled in the PMGC China Qualifiers and came seventh in the overall rankings.

For the first time, Nova Esports failed to secure a spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023. The firm will be eyeing an improved performance in the PEL Spring and will hope to return to international tournaments this year.