Two time world champions China’s Nova Esports fails to reach PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023 

For the first time in history, fans will not witness Nova Esports playing in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC). The Jimmy-led superstar squad could not deliver the performance required to enter the 2023 mega event. The China regional qualifiers for the 2023 season have recently concluded, and all four slots have now been confirmed.

Like the previous year, Tencent again allocated four spots for Chinese teams in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship, which will see 51 teams worldwide. The top three teams from the PEL Points have been selected for the Championship. Apart from that, the winning squad of the PMGC China Qualifier has also advanced there.

Titan Esports Club (TEC) achieved the highest points (200) after notching up the PEL 2023 Summer. Despite not performing well in the Spring edition, the club topped the PEL Points table and directly seized their spot in the PMGC Grand Finals. Weibo (120) and Tianba (120) were in the second and third places in the table and moved to the League Stage. STE from China gained a seat in the League after clinching the PEL PMGC Qualifier.

Nova Esports faces a tough competition since 2022 PUBG Mobile Global Championship

Fan Favourite Nova Esports was the undisputed crown champions of the 2020 and 2021 Global Championships. Their star duo Paraboy and Order, alongside IGL Jimmy, are some of the world's most famous PUBG Mobile players. The lineup faced a strong challenge during the 2022 PMGC as they came ninth and failed to conquer the prestigious tournament for the third time.

Nova Esports kicked off their PEL 2023 Spring Split on a confident note as they secured third place in the Regular Season but ultimately stumbled in the Grand Finals and ended up in 11th position.

Expand Tweet

Nova Esports' horrendous run continued in the PEL Summer edition as well. The roster did not look in their ideal form since the early stage and could not obtain their rhythm till the end. Paraboy was unavailable from the playing squad as he has been preparing for the Asian Games PUBG Mobile.

In the PEL PMGC Qualifier, Nova Esports ranked seventh and lost their last chance to earn a slot in the Global Championship. STE dominated this event and became the fourth Chinese team to enter the 2023 edition.

The upcoming PMGC is slated to be played in November and December this year. 21 out of the total 51 participants have been confirmed for the tournament. Several ongoing regional events will decide the remaining spots of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship.