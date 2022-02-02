Clash of Clans February 2022 monthly challenges, rewards and perks revealed

Clash of Clans recently started with its new season on February 2022, with new rewards, Gold pass and challenges. Clash of Clans will celebrate Lunar New year with a series of great activities. Like every season, players will get new hero skins this time as well.

Clan War Leagues will start with a 2-day buffer period, giving players time to sign up for the league. Read more to learn about all the changes and additions to this new season.

Happy Lunar New Year to those who are celebrating! 🥳 It's another new season stacked with cool challenges, perks and rewards! This month we welcome the Warrior Warden to the family of Warrior heroes, available in February's Gold Pass!Happy Lunar New Year to those who are celebrating! It's another new season stacked with cool challenges, perks and rewards! This month we welcome the Warrior Warden to the family of Warrior heroes, available in February's Gold Pass! Happy Lunar New Year to those who are celebrating! 🐯 🎊 🥳 https://t.co/4gPNYrsP5X

Clash of Clans new season additions and changes in February 2022

Players getting the gold pass this season will be rewarded with a new hero skin for Grand Warden - Warrior Warden - and perks like a bigger season bank, 10% builder boost which requires less time and resources for upgrades, 10% research boost, 10% training boost and 1 Gem donation.

Players will receive more rewards as they progress through the pass. These rewards include magic items and resources.

Season Challenges

Clan Wars will start with a 2-day buffer period for signing up. In the Tiger Mountain Challenge, players will be given troops to attack a base and have time to steal amazing loot.

Tiger Mountain Scenery is now available in Clash of Clans for a limited time. Players might want to rush before this exclusive event offer ends to get their own Tiger Mountain Scenery.

A new, exclusive Lunar King Hero skin is also available for sale in the game shop for a limited time. Players will receive a 1 Gem hero boost for a short amount of time, which increases the hero's healing rate by 4x for 1 hour.

Warrior King and Warrior Queen skin are available in the shop for the season under the special offers section.

More about the Tiger Mountain Challenge in Clash of Clans

Players are given super troops, heroes, and spells for attacking this base, and on earning 3 stars, players will get XP points, gems, and a research potion as a reward. The loot gained during the attack stays with the players.

