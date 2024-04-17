Clash of Clans Temperamental Tentacles update (April 16): Balance changes, streak event, bug fixes, and more

The Clash of Clans Temperamental Tentacles update brought a world of changes and improvements to the quality of life and overall gameplay experience. From a new pet to new upgrade levels, the Temperamental Tencles update has brought a lot to the table.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Temperamental Tentacles update, including every feature and change mentioned in the official patch notes.

Clash of Clans Temperamental Tentacles update full patch notes

Expand Tweet

Brand-new Pet: Angry Jelly

This new flying pet called Angry Jelly comes with a long-range attack.

Its ability is called Brainwash and it forces the Hero to whom it is "attached" to target Defenses only.

While “attached” to your Hero of choice, Angry Jelly cannot be targeted or damaged and won’t trigger traps.

Once the "attached" Hero is eliminated or when its ability (Brainwash) ends, Angry Jelly becomes a normal troop and can be targeted and trigger traps.

Angry Jelly will be available to the players at Town Hall 16 and Level 10 Pet House.

Launch stats of Angry Jelly:

Level Upgrade Cost Upgrade Duration (hours) TH Required Ability Duration (seconds) 1 - - 16 (Pet House Level 10 25 2 225,000 Dark Elixir (DE) 72 17 (Pet House Level 10 25 3 235,000 DE 96 18 (Pet House Level 10 25 4 245,000 Dark Elixir (DE) 120 19 (Pet House Level 10 25 5 255,000 DE 144 20 (Pet House Level 10 30 6 265,000 Dark Elixir (DE) 168 21 (Pet House Level 10 30 7 275,000 DE 192 22 (Pet House Level 10 30 8 285,000 DE 192 23 (Pet House Level 10 30 9 295,000 DE 192 24 (Pet House Level 10 30 10 315,000 DE 192 25 (Pet House Level 10 35

New and updated upgrade level

After the Clash of Clans Temperamental Tentacles update, you will be able to upgrade your walls to level 17. You can find the new levels of various structures, their respective upgrade costs, and the time needed to upgrade (Town Hall 16) in the table below:

Name Level New upgrade cost New upgrade duration Clan Castle 12 17,850 Elixir 372 Builder's Hut 6 20,000 Gold 360 Eagle Artillery 7 22,000 Gold 372 Monolith 3 370,000 DE 384 Pet House 10 21,500 Elixir 384 Yeti 6 21,000 Elixir 360 Ice Golem 8 360,000 DE 372 Electro Titan 4 22,000 Elixir 384 Flame Flinger 5 19,000 Elixir 324

Clash of Clans Temperamental Tentacles update Streak Event

The Streak event will start on April 18, 2024, at 0800 UTC. You can participate in this event if you have a Town Hall 8 or above.

Complete challenges each day, collect rewards and gain additional League Bonus boosts.

Should you fail challenges in the given time frame, your Streak is lost, and you cannot continue.

However, you can spend Gems to continue the streak or reset your Streak to the beginning.

You will also be able to Rush your Streaks by opening the following-day challenges ahead of time via Gems.

Clan chat tagging

You will now be able to tag your clan members. This feature can also be disabled from the in-game settings – Settings > More Settings > Notification Settings > Clan Chat Tagging. This setting is localized to your account and not applicable to the device you are playing on.

@clan notifies everyone in the Clan

@leaders notifies all Co-Leaders and the Leader

@player_name notifies a specific player

Clan Castle with 2 Siege Machine donations

Expand Tweet

After the Clash of Clans Temperamental Tentacles update, you can now get two Siege Machine donations in your Clan Castle.

Players may ask for up to two siege machines and can ask for two of the same or two different ones.

A single clan mate may donate up to two siege machines depending on the Clan Perks they have. Two clan mates can also each donate one.

During battles, both siege machines donated will show up as options to be picked, even if they are the same machine.

Defensive layout for Builder Base

After the Clash of Clans Temperamental Tentacles update, you can now select a separate Defensive Layout in Builder Base.

You can decorate the active layout without disadvantaging yourself in defense

You can prevent others from copying your defensive layout simply by visiting

The Defensive Layout must contain all buildings and traps that are placed in the active layout. Defensive Layout is unselected when:

Editing Defensive Layout directly and saving it without placing all buildings and traps

Placing an unplaced building or trap in the active layout

Buying a building or trap from Shop

Note that Defensive Layout is temporarily disabled but not automatically unselected if obstacles that grow to the active layout block some buildings and traps. In such a case, you can re-enable the layout simply by removing the offending obstacles.

Clan games

After the Clash of Clans Temperamental Tentacles update, the selection weight of certain Builder Base tasks has been reduced when randomizing tasks which increases the likelihood of showing more Home Village tasks.

Quality of life improvements

The Clash of Clans Temperamental Tentacles update has brought about the following improvements:

Applied Star Bonus multipliers from events and Town Hall upgrades to Ore as well

Grand Warden is less likely to follow Headhunters now

The Barbarian Puppet Hero Equipment now displays the Rage duration and damage increase gained by Barbarians spawned

The Laboratory shows a second progress bar for the Goblin Researcher

Clan Perks

Expand Tweet

The Clash of Clans Temperamental Tentacles update has considerably buffed the clan perks to allow each player to donate more troops:

Clan Level Troop Donation Limit Spell Donation Limit Siege Machine Donation Limit 1-2 6 1 1 3 8 1 1 4-5 10 2 1 6-7 20 2 2 8 30 3 2 9-all others 50 3 2

Bug fixes

Fix bug which caused spawning of obstacles with smaller gem amounts than normal

Fireball should now damage both ground and air, whatever it is aiming at. It was previously only damaging ground buildings and troops if it targeted anything on the ground, and if it targeted an air troop, it would only damage air

Fix for a visual bug when Overgrowth and Invisibility spells are applied at the same time

Fix for traps remaining invisible when Freeze or Overgrowth spells are applied in the area

Fix building base to match scenery in Builder Base after canceling layout editing

Flying 3D characters' health bar is slightly higher

Flying Warden does not jump over walls anymore

Fix villager shadow being on top of buildings

Royal Champion’s attacks do less damage when the Haste Vial ability is active

Clan Capital

Increase loot limit per attack from 5333 to 6100 in Capital trophy calculations

Scale defensive bonus based on remaining hitpoints for deployed units

Clan wars changes

Almost maxed Town Hall 16 Villages now receive 6 Starry Ore instead 5 Starry Ore

Clan Wars rewards for losing from 43% to 50% and rewards for a tie from 50% to 57% apply to both resources and ore gains

35 vs 35 and 45 vs 45 Wars are now enabled

Hero Equipment is now taken into account in attacks when matchmaking in addition to Town Hall levels

War roster selection screen now displays each clan member’s last seen online time

Clan war signup changes:

Clan Leaders and Co-Leaders can post a Clan War sign-up in Clan Chat. You can do so from the War Map, next to the “Start war” button

There can be only one sign-up item in the chat at the same time

Sign-ups in chat are only available in regular Clan Wars and not in Clan War League or in Friendly Wars

Every Clan member can choose to opt in or out from the next war

Sign-ups can be pinned and won’t be removed until the next war begins

Balance changes

The Haste Vial Attack Speed has bee changed in the Clash of Clans Temperamental Tentacles update:

Level Old Attack Speed Increase New Attack Speed Increase 9 11 10 10 12 11 11 13 12 12 13 12 13 14 13 14 15 14 15 15 14 16 16 15 17 17 16 18 18 16

That covers all the patch notes associated with the Clash of Clans Temperamental Tentacles update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback