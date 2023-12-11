Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 update server maintenance - Start time, expected duration, and more

If the latest news is to be believed, only a little time is left for the Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 update to go live. The eagerly-anticipated patch is expected to go live later today, December 11, if content specialist We Clash is to be believed. While players can start preparing for all the upcoming content and a new Town Hall, they should also note that a maintenance break could likely occur.

Server maintenance is nothing new in Clash of Clans. Supercell hasn't announced a schedule, so the information available is speculative. However, the latest news hints at the upcoming update going live at 10 am GMT. This could be when the server maintenance for the Town Hall 16 update begins.

Expected Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 update maintenance period

If the news from We Clash is accurate, it will be less than an hour before the Town Hall 16 update goes live in Clash of Clans. Typically, an update is immediately followed by server maintenance conducted to implement the changes. If Supercell follows the same pattern, this is expected to begin at 10 am GMT/2 am PT/5 am ET/3:30 pm IST.

Expected Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 update maintenance duration

The upcoming maintenance is expected to last longer than usual since it will introduce an entirely new Town Hall. Supercell has already teased players about what to expect from it. With plenty of additions expected, it should take the developers some time to introduce all the new content.

Players should expect the maintenance to last around an hour, which is the standard duration for all significant updates. Once the maintenance is live, players won't be able to log in to their accounts, and all standard services will be stalled.

The update is expected to be available on the Google Play and iOS Stores. Downloading the latest files will be mandatory to enjoy the new Town Hall and all other content.