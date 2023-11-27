Clash of Clans World Finals 2023: Winners, prize pool distribution, and more

The Clash of Clans World Finals 2023 was hosted from November 24 to 26 between the top eight teams from across the globe. Clash Champs from Brazil emerged as world champions after demonstrating their supremacy throughout the intense competition. The organization defeated Repotted Gaming from Germany in the Finale to win a cash prize of $300,000 for finishing first.

The eight participating teams competed against each other across three days in the Double Elimination Bracket. Held in Messukeskus Helsinki, Sweden, the prestigious Clash of Clans event featured a massive prize pool of $1 million.

Winners and prize pool distribution for Clash of Clans World Finals 2023

Clash Champs - $300,000 Repotted Gaming - $150,000 SUP B.L.T.X - $100,000 Natus Vincere - $80,000 STRUT Esports - $60,000 Tribe Gaming - $60,000 VN Esporting - $40,000 Early Attax - $40,000

Clash Champs faced Tribe Gaming in their opening match of the tournament before securing a win. They then defeated China’s SUP B.L.T.X in the Semifinals, winning their second consecutive match. The Brazilian powerhouse hammered Repotted Gaming in the UB Finals and entered the Grand Finale, where they maintained their dominance to lift the coveted trophy.

Repotted also began their Clash of Clans World Finals 2023 campaign on a high note, with the German side outplaying Strut Esports in the first game. In the Semifinals, they surprisingly defeated Natus Vincere, which featured the 2022 world champions QW Stephanie roster.

After losing the UB Finals, Repotted fell to the Lower Bracket Finals but managed to outclass Team SUP there. They fought hard against Clash Champs in the ultimate round but finished runners-up. However, the German team improved its performance this year, finishing fifth in the Clash of Clans World Finals 2022.

SUP B.L.T.X made their debut in the scene this year and achieved a podium at the World Championship. The Chinese squad surprised all with their spectacular moves throughout the tournament, especially against Natus Vincere in the LB Semifinals.

Two renowned clubs, Tribe Gaming, and Strut Esports, were mediocre this season. Both firms walked away with $60,000 each in prize money. Early Attax and VN were the two teams that did not win any games in this Clash of Clans event.