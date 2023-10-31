Clash Royale League 2023 World Finals: Qualified players, schedule, prize pool distribution, and more 

The Clash Royale League 2023 World Finals is scheduled to take place from November 24 to November 26 in Messukeskus Helsinki. During the event, the 16 best athletes in the game’s esports scene will take each other on for the crown. The prestigious yearly tournament has a total prize pool of $900,000. All the participants have been confirmed, as their regional qualifiers have come to an end.

The 16 Clash Royale players will first battle it out in a double-elimination bracket. All matches will be hosted in a Bo3 duels format. Supercell has yet to reveal the venue for this contest, as it will be played on a LAN.

Qualified players for Clash Royale League 2023 World Finals

This year, Supercell conducted seven seasons of Clash Royale esports events. The winner of each season has ensured their place in the World Finals. Apart from them, the top seven athletes from the overall season scoreboard have entered the contest. The top two players from the China Qualifier have also secured seats in the finale.

Here are all the qualified players for the Clash Royale League 2023 World Finals:

Mohamed Light (Egypt) Pandora (Japan) Pedro (Brazil) Mugi (Japan) Ardentoas (Mexico) Samuel Bassotto (Brazil) Vitor75 (Portugal) Faust (Germany) Morten (Germany) Sosaa (Germany) Adriel (Dominican Republic) Ruben (Spain) Wallance (Brazil) Airsurfer (America) Higher (China) Not Afraid (China)

Prize pool distribution for CR 2023 World Finals

The top player in this prestigious tournament will be awarded a cash prize of $250,000. The second- and third-best players will take home $125,000 and $80,000, respectively.

Here is the prize pool distribution:

1st place - $250,000

2nd place - $125,000

3rd place - $80,000

4th place - $65,000

5th place - $50,000

6th place - $50,000

7th place - $40,000

8th place - $40,000

9th place - $30,000

10th place - $30,000

11th place - $30,000

12th place - $30,000

13th place - $20,000

14th place - $20,000

15th place - $20,000

16th place - $20,000

Current world champion and Egyptian superstar Mohamed Light has maintained his dominance so far this year and has also earned his place in the upcoming Clash Royale World Finals. He will battle for his second consecutive international Clash Royale title.

Morten from Germany, the World Finals 2022 runner-up, also secured a spot in the upcoming edition of the event. This year, his entire focus will be on the trophy.

Japan's Mugi was the crown champion of the Clash Royale 2021 World Finals, where he hammered Mohamed Light in the Grand Finale. However, he had a mediocre outing in the previous edition of the tournament. The marquee player will definitely aim to lift the trophy this season.