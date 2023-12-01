Clash Royale star Mohamed Light wins Esports Mobile Player of the Year at Esports Awards 2023

Mohamed Light from Egypt has claimed the Esports Mobile Player of the Year title at the Esports Awards 2023, which was hosted on November 30 at Resorts World in Las Vegas. A total of seven players were nominated for this prestigious award this year. Light is popularly regarded as one of the greatest Clash Royale players in the world, and was also the World Champion of 2022.

The 19-year-old marquee athlete was nominated for this award for the last three years as well. He finally won it for the first time this year. After winning the award, he posted this on his Twitter:

"Damn I actually won it. Thank you everyone for supporting and voting for me, I thought I’d never win it."

For the first time, a non-PUBG Mobile player has claimed this category at the Esports Awards. Zuxxy from Indonesia won it in 2020, while Paraboy and Order from China won the title in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Esports Mobile Player of the Year champion Mohamed Light's journey so far

Born in 2004, Mohamed Light debuted in the Clash Royale Esports scene in 2020 with KIX Team. His performance that year was mediocrem but he clinched the CWA Cup 2 and the LA Cup 2 EU Regular Season.

Mohamed Light came into the spotlight in 2021 as his performance improved significantly that year, winning several tournaments. He conquered the Clash Royale Season 2021, the Queso Cup 2021 Summit Split EMEA, and more.

Mohamed mesmerized with his masterclass showcase in the World Finals 2021. Although he did not lift the trophy, his performance in his first international appearance was commendable. He was the runner-up after losing the Grand Finals to Japan’s Mugi.

Mohamed Light went had a dominant run in 2022 and conquered most of the events he participated. He became the undisputed world champion of the year after demonstrating his phenomenal run in the Clash Royale 2022 World Finals, played in Helsinki, Sweden. He hammered Germany’s Morten in the Finale.

In 2023, Mohamed Light kept up the gained momentum in his regional tournaments. He once again made it to the World Finals, but his performance was not up to the standards he is known for. He lost his first game against Airsurfer and fell to the Lower Bracket. He then notched two matches there, but lost the LB Round 3 game to Adriel. He ended up his campaign in seventh place in the World Finals.